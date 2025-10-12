Galatassray has sent a message of support to Victor Osimhen and the Super Eagles team after their emergency landing in Angola

The Nigerian squad were on their way back from South Africa to Uyo ahead of their World Cup qualifier versus Benin

The Super Eagles must defeat Benin and rely on South Africa dropping points to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Galatasaray have reacted with concern after the aircraft carrying the Super Eagles was forced to make an emergency landing in Angola.

The flight, which departed from Polokwane, South Africa, was en route to Uyo, Nigeria, when a crack developed on the windscreen mid-air, prompting the pilot to divert to Luanda.

According to the Vanguard, the pilot handled the situation with composure, safely landing the aircraft without casualties.

“The aircraft suffered a cracked windscreen mid-air shortly after take-off, and the pilot did well to guide the plane safely back to the airport,” the NFF confirmed.

Arrangements were quickly made to fly the team to Nigeria in time for Tuesday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic.

Galatasaray send message of support to Osimhen

Galatasaray, home to Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen, quickly issued a message of support following the incident. The club wrote:

“The plane carrying the Nigeria national team made an emergency landing at the airport in Luanda, Angola, shortly after take-off due to a crack that formed on the front windscreen. We extend our best wishes to our player Victor Osimhen and everyone on board.”

The statement was shared across the club’s social media platforms early on Sunday morning, as fans expressed relief that no one was harmed.

The Turkish giants also wished the entire Nigerian delegation a swift recovery from the frightening ordeal, hours before the team arrived Uyo.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen is expected to lead Nigeria's attack vs Benin in the World Cup qualifiers. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray this summer for a record €75 million, remains one of the team’s most prized signings.

The deal shocked much of Europe, marking the highest transfer fee ever paid by a Turkish club, a sign of Galatasaray’s growing ambitions.

Osimhen’s transfer has been one of the biggest football stories of the year.

The 25-year-old striker joined Galatasaray permanently after a sensational loan spell from Napoli, where he netted 37 goals in 41 appearances.

What’s at stake for the Super Eagles?

The Super Eagles’ journey back from South Africa came after a tense World Cup qualifier match against Lesotho.

As seen on FIFA's official website, Nigeria currently sit third in Group C with 14 points, one behind South Africa and three behind leaders Benin.

To book their ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Super Eagles must beat Benin Republic and hope South Africa drop points against Rwanda.

Despite the scare in the skies, the three-time African champions are determined to put the incident behind them and focus on securing qualification for the tournament.

Osimhen sends message to Super Eagles teammates

