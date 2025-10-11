Nigeria retained their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 2-1 win over Lesotho in Polokwane

Benin Republic’s win over Rwanda and South Africa’s draw against Zimbabwe spiced Group C up for the final day

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has reacted to the win and sent a message to Nigerians ahead of Benin clash

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has reacted to the win over Lesotho in Polokwane and sent a message to Nigerians ahead of the match against Benin Republic in Uyo.

Nigeria beat Lesotho 2-1 thanks to goals from captain William Troost-Ekong and debutant Akor Adams, while Zimbabwe held South Africa to a draw, and Benin Republic beat Rwanda.

Akor Adams' debut goal helps Super Eagles beat Lesotho 2-1 in Polokwane. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

As noted by CAF Online, Group C will head down to the wire on matchday 10 after matchday nine results further complicate which country can qualify from the group.

Gernot Rohr's Benin goes clear at the top of the table with 17 points, while Bafana Bafana sit second with 15 points and Nigeria closely behind with 14 points in third place.

Nigeria and Benin Republic will clash on the final day at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, while South Africa will host Rwanda in Mbombela.

Eric Chelle reacts to Super Eagles' win

Head coach Eric Chelle has expressed delight at securing the three points against Lesotho and refused to be drawn into the permutations for the final day.

“Today, we are happy because we won the three points. We’re still alive, and maybe the journalists can do the mathematics,” Chelle said, as quoted by Soccernet.

The manager stressed the importance of qualifying for the World Cup for Nigerians, even with the immense pressure at stake in the final game.

“I’m happy for my players, I want to congratulate them. We feel the pressure, and since March, every time my players come into camp, they feel it too,” he added.

“For Nigeria, for our team, we need to travel, we need to go to the World Cup, so there’s a lot of pressure. This is not an excuse; it’s just the reality.”

Eric Chelle during Nigeria's 2-1 win over Lesotho in Polokwane. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Of all the three teams still in contention for the ticket in Group C, Benin Republic is the only one in control of their destiny, beat Nigeria in Uyo and qualify.

South Africa and Nigeria's destinies are tied together as both countries need each other’s results on the final day to qualify for the World Cup.

Bafana Bafana needs Super Eagles to beat Benin Republic, while they beat Rwanda, Nigeria needs South Africa not to beat Rwanda, while they beat Benin.

South Africa's three-point deduction has come back to haunt them, and it could be the reason they will miss out on their first World Cup since hosting it in 2010.

