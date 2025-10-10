Hugo Broos is accusing Nigeria of influencing FIFA’s disciplinary ruling against South Africa

Bafana Bafana were docked three points by FIFA for fielding an ineligible player in the World Cup qualifiers

That punishment meant South Africa dropped to second in Group C and must win their final matches to keep World Cup hopes alive

South Africa’s national team coach, Hugo Broos, is spinning a controversial theory after claiming that FIFA’s disciplinary action against Bafana Bafana may have been influenced by pressure from Nigeria.

The ruling, which led to three crucial points deduction, has severely dented South Africa’s World Cup qualification hopes, and Broos is not holding back.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has accused Nigeria of being behind FIFA's decision to punish Bafana Bafana. Photo by Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

South Africa was found guilty by FIFA’s disciplinary body for fielding Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho, a game he was ineligible to play after already having two yellow cards.

The Belgian manager voiced disbelief at the timing of FIFA’s decision, which arrived just two weeks before South Africa’s decisive World Cup qualifiers.

According to SuperSport, Broos says neither South Africa, the Lesotho Football Association, nor the player involved had prior knowledge of any wrongdoing.

“Not Lesotho, not me and my staff, and not the player in question were aware of any wrongdoing. Neither was FIFA,” Broos said.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee met three times since then, and there was never a problem — until now. It’s not normal, is it? No doubt due to pressure from Nigeria, which was in a losing position and now has a chance again.”

Broos remains determined to lead South Africa despite the latest setback, acknowledging that mistakes from the past will not be repeated.

“Those yellow cards were from a year and a half earlier, but it will never happen to us again. Ten men have been keeping track of the yellow cards ever since.”

Nigeria in the spotlight

Nigeria’s name emerging in this controversy adds an extra layer of intensity to the World Cup race.

The Super Eagles could overtake South Africa and pick the World Cup ticket should Bafana Bafana drop points in their final two games. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles, who were struggling to regain ground in Group C, now stand to benefit from the ruling that pushed South Africa down the table.

Broos’ suggestion that Nigeria had a hand in influencing FIFA’s timing is being interpreted by some as frustration boiling over, while others see it as a legitimate concern about fairness and transparency in African football governance.

Either way, the statement has placed both countries at the centre of FIFA’s disciplinary controversy.

South Africa’s hopes hanging by a thread

Following the punishment, Bafana Bafana dropped from first to second place in Group C, now trailing Benin with 14 points, as seen on FIFA's official website.

With just two games remaining against Zimbabwe and Rwanda, South Africa’s path to the 2026 World Cup is on a knife’s edge.

As they prepare to face Zimbabwe, South Africa’s resilience will be tested, and the nation that hosted the 2010 World Cup now faces the painful possibility of missing out entirely, not because of performance, but because of paperwork, politics, and FIFA drama.

