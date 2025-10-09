The Super Eagles have stepped up their preparations ahead of their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches

Nigeria will face two crucial games against Lesotho and Benin Republic for a chance to qualify for the World Cup

The first match against Lesotho will be played in South Africa before the final game against Benin in Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria face a must-win match against the Crocodiles of Lesotho on matchday nine of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Nigeria will play against Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, on Friday, October 10, 2025, at 5 pm Nigerian time.

Eric Chelle’s side must win the match to retain a slim hope of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada.

However, the maximum six points is not enough to qualify; Nigeria will rely on the results of South Africa and Benin Republic to go their way for a chance to qualify.

As noted by Score Nigeria, the Super Eagles can no longer secure a playoff spot even if they finish second, as four second-placed teams have surpassed their 17-point cap.

Benin leads Group C with 14 points with a better goal difference than South Africa, with the same points after FIFA sanctioned Bafana Bafana for Teboho Mokoena's case.

Nigeria sits third, ahead of Rwanda with the same 11 points, but the Super Eagles have a better goal difference. Lesotho has nine points in fifth, while Zimbabwe has four points.

Super Eagles team news

Eric Chelle named a 23-man squad for the games, but will only have 22 players available after Felix Agu’s injury, and did not call up a replacement for the Werder Bremen defender.

The squad is also depleted in quality in defence, with no recognised right-back after Bright Osayi-Samuel withdrew due to injury, and Zaidu Sanusi, a left-back, replaced him.

Semi Ajayi, who recently returned from a long-term injury and played only eight minutes for Hull City, earned his first call-up since June, leaving William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, and Benjamin Frederick as the fully fit centre-backs, one of whom will play as a right-back.

Panathinaikos striker Cyriel Dessers also withdrew, and Crystal Palace versatile attacker Uche Christantus came in as a replacement, and could boost the midfield, which has only four players and is deficient in creative output.

Where to watch Lesotho vs Nigeria

The match will be shown live on DStv for Sub-Saharan African audiences, while it is also available for streaming on the DStv app.

According to Vanguard, Nigerians can also watch it on Sporty TV. International audiences can stream the match on the FIFA+ app, while those in the United States can also watch on ESPN+.

Benjamin Frederick ready to play right-back

Legit.ng reported that Benjamin Frederick embraced the possibility of featuring as right-back for the Super Eagles in the matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

The Brentford youngster, who had a solid debut against Rwanda and South Africa, is expected to play the role with the team not having a recognised right-back.

