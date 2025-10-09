Eight Super Eagles stars will miss the crucial match against Benin Republic if they receive yellow cards against Lesotho

FIFA rule dictates that players who receive two yellow cards during the World Cup qualifier are suspended for one match

South Africa paid the price after fielding Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho despite having accumulated yellow cards

Eight Super Eagles stars will be suspended for the crucial match against Benin Republic if they pick up yellow cards during the match against Lesotho.

Nigeria will face the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, on matchday nine of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Eight Super Eagles stars risk suspensions against Benin Republic if they receive yellow cards against Lesotho. Photo by Phill Magakoe.

The Eagles will then fly to Nigeria to take on the Leopards of Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo in the final game.

Nigeria will finish with a maximum of 17 points if they win their remaining two matches, which will not be enough to secure a playoff spot, but could top the group if the results in other matches favour them.

The chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup are moving towards impossibility after the Eagles were undone by a poor start to the campaign.

8 Super Eagles stars risk suspensions

In that race to accumulate points and keep hope alive until the end, the Super Eagles must be wary of breaching rules that could earn them a three-point deduction.

As noted by Soccernet, eight Super Eagles stars will miss the final group match against Benin Republic in Uyo if they pick up a yellow card against Lesotho.

Stanley Nwabali, Wilfred Ndidi, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Tolu Arokodare, Semi Ajayi, and Bruno Onyemaechi will miss one game if they receive a yellow card.

Nwabali received a yellow card during the 1-0 win over Rwanda, Ndidi, Arokodare, and Iwobi during the 2-0 win over Rwanda in Kigali, Lookman and Onyemaechi during the 1-1 draw against South Africa in Bloemfontein.

Bassey received his yellow card against Zimbabwe in November 2023, and the returning Ajayi during the draw against Lesotho in the same month.

According to FIFA rules, any player who receives a yellow card in two matches in the World Cup qualifiers misses the next match only.

Ademola Lookman receives a yellow card during Nigeria's 1-1 draw against South Africa. Photo by Charle Lombard.

South Africa fell victim to this rule when they fielded Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho when he was supposed to be suspended after yellow card accumulation.

Bafana Bafana appeared to have gotten away with it before FIFA acted ex officio and opened an investigation, which led to a three-point deduction.

Nigeria was also a victim of the rule during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier when they fielded the ineligible Shehu Abdullahi against Algeria.

Super Eagles’ World Cup chances fade

Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles' World Cup chances faded after their alternative route of qualification through the intercontinental playoffs was blocked.

Nigeria's possible maximum points of 17 will no longer be enough to break into the top four of the best-placed second teams across the nine groups.

