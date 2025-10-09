FIFA President Gianni Infantino has sent a message to Egypt after it booked a spot for the 2026 World Cup

Three of Africa’s guaranteed nine slots for the tournament have been filled as of the time of writing this report

The Super Eagles of Nigeria remain hopeful of a miracle in their quest to secure an automatic World Cup ticket

FIFA President has sent a message to Egypt after they secured their qualification to the 2026 World Cup with a victory on matchday nine.

Africa will have a guaranteed nine representatives at the first edition expanded 48-nation tournament in the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico.

As noted by FIFA, two nations, Tunisia and Morocco, qualified ahead of the final two matches of the CAF qualifying series, with seven slots to be filled in October.

Six countries are on the verge of qualification across the remaining groups, excluding Group C, which has the most teams up for their chance heading into the final day, including South Africa, Benin Republic, and Nigeria.

The group became complicated after FIFA sanctioned Bafana Bafana with a three-point deduction for fielding the ineligible Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho.

Gianni Infantino sends message to Egypt

As noted by CAF Online, the Pharaohs of Egypt booked their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after winning their matchday nine fixture against Djibouti.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah scored twice after Ibrahim Adel’s opening goal to help the North Africans secure three points and qualify for the Mundial.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino sent a congratulatory message to the Pharaohs on his Instagram page after becoming the third African team to book their spot.

“Congratulations to Egypt on qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. After the 1934, 1990, and 2018 editions, your flag will once again fly on the biggest stage at the greatest global sporting tournament there is. We look forward to welcoming you back,” Infantino wrote.

Egypt is the most successful team in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations, having won the tournament seven times, but has not enjoyed the same success at the world stage.

They were the first African country to qualify for the tournament in 1934 and have only participated twice after that in 1990 and 2018, before qualifying for their fourth edition in 2026.

Despite their success on the continent, they have not won a match at the World Cup and have never made it out of the group stage in all previous editions.

They will hope to rewrite their history at the next tournament in North America under legend Hossam Hassan, who played at the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

