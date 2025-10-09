Former NFF President Amaju Pinnick has sent a message to the Super Eagles ahead of their match against Lesotho

Pinnick remains optimistic that Nigeria will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite the current circumstances

Super Eagles will face Lesotho in Polokwane, South Africa, before hosting neighbours Benin Republic in Uyo

Former President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has sent a message to the Super Eagles players ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches.

Nigerian players are camped at the Ranch Hotel in Polokwane, South Africa, ahead of their matchday fixture against the Crocodiles of Lesotho on October 10.

Super Eagles faces potential absence from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Eagles, who must secure the maximum three points at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, will face Benin Republic in the final game at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on October 14.

The automatic ticket route is Nigeria's only hope at the moment, with the playoffs route blocked, meaning they must beat Lesotho and Benin and hope for a miracle.

Nigeria missed out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and, as it stands, is on the verge of missing two consecutive editions of the Mundial.

Pinnick sends message to Super Eagles stars

Former NFF President Amaju Pinnick has not given up hope, despite the complications of Nigeria's path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He urged the players to play for pride, which could, in turn, translate to results that will help the team qualify and uplift the nation.

“The only thing you can do is to psyche the players. Let them look at Nigeria, the national morale. Let them be very patriotic on and off the pitch,” Pinnick told Arise News.

“Let them give us their best, the same thing they do for their clubs, let them come and do it here.”

Pinnick, who recently landed an appointment with FIFA as the deputy Chairperson of the FIFA Men's National Teams Competitions Committee, claims that he is still in contact with the players.

“One thing I always preach to them is that the captain is the coach on the pitch. I am in touch with them, I talk to them because it's very important that we qualify,” he stated.

Amaju Pinnick lands new role at FIFA after losing Council election. Photo by Matt King.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by All Nigeria Soccer, the former Delta FA chairman was the NFF President when Nigeria qualified for the 2018 edition in Russia, and he believes that the same could happen.

“I have a strong feeling that we can still qualify. If we beat Lesotho tomorrow, come home and beat Benin, let's just wait and see,” he concluded.

The pressure is mounting on Pinnick’s successor, Ibrahim Gusau, with Nigerians calling for his resignation if the nation misses two consecutive World Cup tournaments.

Super Eagles captain gave Nigerians hope

Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong sent a message of hope to Nigerians ahead of the crucial match against Lesotho.

Nigerians have given up on the chances of the nation qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, but the captain believes that the team will fight until the end.

Source: Legit.ng