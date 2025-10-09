The Nigeria Football Federation has reacted to the reports that it plans to sack Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle

There are rumours that NFF technical director Augustine Eguavoen will lead that team to AFCON 2025

Chelle will coach the team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho and Benin Republic

The Nigeria Football Federation and National Sports Commission have reacted to the reports that Eric Chelle faces a potential sack after the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Nigeria will face Lesotho on October 10 in Polokwane, South Africa, before facing Benin Republic on October 14 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The Super Eagles need the maximum six points in both matches to stand a chance of qualifying for the World Cup, even though it is entirely out of their hands.

Score Nigeria reported that the NFF will sack Eric Chelle if Nigeria fails to qualify for the tournament, which is most likely given the current circumstances.

The report added that Augustine Eguavoen, assisted by Ladan Bosso, will lead the team to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

This news has received mixed reactions from Nigerians, with many welcoming it, while a few others kicked against it because the NFF should bear the brunt of missing consecutive World Cups.

NFF, NSC react to Chelle sack rumours

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, the Nigeria Football Federation has dismissed the rumours that they have plans to sack Eric Chelle after the World Cup qualifiers.

The federation described the rumour as mere imagination, and no decision has been made over the future of the manager ahead of two crucial games.

The National Sports Commission has also distanced itself from the reports, claiming that they are paying the manager’s salary and the NFF cannot sack him without their approval.

A decision is not expected on the manager’s future until after AFCON, particularly with the situation that he met the team for the World Cup qualifier.

Nigeria has three points from four games in the qualifiers when he arrived after three 1-1 draws against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, and a 1-0 loss to Benin Republic.

Former head coaches Jose Peseiro and Finidi George were responsible for the disastrous start to the qualifying campaign before the arrival of the former Mali head coach.

In four matches, Chelle has picked up eight points, more than double that of his predecessors in the same number of games, yet it may not be enough to see the Super Eagles through.

He won two matches against Rwanda, unfortunately drew 1-1 against Zimbabwe in Uyo, before another 1-1 draw against South Africa in Bloemfontein.

