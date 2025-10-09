The Nigeria Football Federation are running out of patience with the coaches of the Super Eagles, Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles

The Super Eagles are on the verge of missing their second consecutive World Cup appearance following their performance in the qualifying series

The Golden Eaglets have failed to qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup, after losing to Ghana in the semifinal of the WAFU-B U17 tournament

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are reportedly weighing options to make a drastic change in the coaching crew of the men’s football teams from the senior to junior categories.

The Super Eagles are currently preparing to take on the Crocodiles of Lesotho and the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in their last two 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria began their quest to the Mundial playing three draws and a loss with former managers Jose Peseiro and Finidi George in charge.

Eric Chelle is on the verge of losing his job as Super Eagles coach after the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Eric Chelle was appointed by the NFF in January with the mandate of qualifying the country for the 2026 World Cup after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar, after their 1-1 draw against the Black Stars of Ghana at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Since the former Mali coach took over, Nigeria have recorded two wins (Rwanda) and two draws (against Zimbabwe and South Africa), pushing the three-time AFCON winners to third position on the log with 11 points.

NFF to seal Chelle’s fate

The NFF Technical Committee have concluded plans to meet in Abuja on October 15 to decide the fate of Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle.

According to Score Nigeria, the Technical Committee is in charge of recommending coaches for the various national teams.

The Technical Committee is headed by Sharif Inuwa, and was constituted by NFF President Ibrahim Gusau on August 23, 2023, per Premium Times.

Chelle would have to win the matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic to stand a better chance of leading Nigeria to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. One of the clauses in the two-year contract signed by the Franco-Malian gaffer is to secure the World Cup ticket.

Manu Garba fails to qualify the Golden Eaglets for the FIFA U17 World Cup for the second consecutive time. Photo by: Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Manu Garba underfire

The contract of the Golden Eaglets coach, Manu Garba is also going to be reviewed during the meeting of the NFF Technical Committee.

According to Punch, the seven-time African champions failed to qualify for the U17 World Cup after losing to Ghana 2-0 in the WAFU-B U17 tournament in Ivory Coast. Nigeria settled for a bronze medal after beating Burkina Faso 2-0.

This is the second consecutive time the World Cup-winning coach has failed to progress to the U17 Nations Cup and third overall. Nigeria settled for a bronze medal after beating Burkina Faso 2-0.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria U20 coach, Aliyu Zubairu, will not be spared by the Technical Committee after the Flying Eagles were humiliated 4-0 by Argentina in the Round of 16 at the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup.

NFF line up Eguavoen as Chelle's replacement

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NFF are set to replace Eric Chelle with Super Eagles legend Augustine Eguavoen, having failed to meet the terms of his contract

Chelle took over from Eguavoen in January after handling Nigeria at the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Source: Legit.ng