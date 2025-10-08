Nigeria have crashed out of the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile after losing 04 to Argentina on Wednesday, October 8

A brace from Maher Carrizo (Velez Sarsfield) and a goal each from Alejo Sarco and Maher Carrizo stop the Flying Eagles from progressing to the next round

Nigerians have reacted to the performance of the U20 team from the commencement of the Mundial till their last match

Argentina cruised past Nigeria with a 4-0 victory in the Round of 16 at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, held at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Chile on Wednesday night, October 8.

Two minutes into the game, Alejo Sarco opened the scoring with a left-footed finish from close range, following a precise assist by Dylan Gorosito. The goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt rushed out of his line in a bid to stop the attacker.

Argentina forward Alejo Sarco celebrates after scoring against Nigeria at the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup Round of 16 in Chile. Photo by: RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Flying Eagles had a chance to equalise in the 11th minute when Israel Ayuma met a corner with a header from the centre of the box, but his effort sailed over the bar. It was a missed opportunity that they would soon regret.

Argentina doubled their advantage in the 23rd minute through a moment of individual brilliance from Maher Carrizo, who struck a stunning left-footed free-kick into the bottom right corner.

In the 30th minute, Tahir Maigana found space in the box and unleashed a left-footed shot, but Santino Barbi, Argentina's goalkeeper, made a comfortable save, per All Nigeria.

A few minutes before halftime, Nigeria came close again when Kparobo Arierhi connected with a cross from Orseer Achihi, but his header was blocked by the Argentine defense, summing up a frustrating first half for the West Africans.

In the 53rd minute, Maher Carrizo scored a brace with a composed left-footed shot from the centre of the box, with the assist coming from Milton Delgado.

Mateo Silvetti made it four for the South American team in the 66th minute, from the right side of the box, with an assist from Gianluca Prestianni.

Nigeria almost scored a goal in the last minute of the game but Tahir Maigana and Aual Ibrahim lost the chances.

Fans react

Orseer Achihi during the 2025 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 between Nigeria and Argentina. Photo by: Raul BRAVO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians have expressed their disappointment over the result of the Flying Eagles against Argentina. Read them below:

@ColinUdoh said:

"We have had some bad Flying Eagles teams in the past. But it is hard to point to a worse bunch than these."

@AlvanAlvanejehu wrote:

"We don’t deserve any form of success in football . All we have sown is failure through our irresponsible leadership, lack of vision and lack of structure from the top to the grassroots. Unfortunately, sheer passion or talent can only make you visible but won’t keep you leading."

@stvsama added:

"They can't even do the basics. Passing, ball control, shooting. Everything they do is rushed and forced. We can do better as a country. We have many talents wasting away in the country."

@debo_A1 said:

"Absolutely the worst. Nothing positive to pick out from. The last solid u20 team we had was 2005 (Mikel set). Otilor."

@yusufzone wrote:

"What a time to be alive to witness this! Sad but real, that the only consensus seemingly visible to our football nowadays is EMPHATIC FAILURE, across board! Even Sudan, a country at war were still bold enough to disgrace our Super Eagles 4 nil. Can you just imagine that?"

Nigeria beat Senegal to secure FIFA spot

Legit.ng earlier reported that Flying Eagles have sealed qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Senegal in the quarter-final of the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The game, played on Monday, May 12, 2025, was a tightly contested affair that ended goalless after 120 minutes of regulation and extra time.

