The Nigeria Football Federation has reportedly lined up two Nigerian football legends to lead the Super Eagles

NFF is considering parting ways with Eric Chelle if the Super Eagles fails to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The federation hired Chelle in January with the sole responsibility of turning around the qualifying campaign

The Nigeria Football Federation has reportedly taken a step forward in its preparations to replace Eric Chelle if it decides to sack the Super Eagles boss.

Chelle will oversee the final two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic, which will decide the Super Eagles' fate.

NFF reportedly plans to sack Eric Chelle if Nigeria fails to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

A win in both matches is not enough for Nigeria to qualify; South Africa and Benin Republic’s results must go their way to book the automatic ticket.

The failure to qualify for the tournament will reportedly spell the end of Eric Chelle’s tenure in charge of the Nigerian national team after nine months.

The NFF hired the former Mali national team manager in January 2025, with the sole responsibility of turning around the World Cup qualifying campaign.

At the time of his appointment, the Super Eagles had three points from the first four matches, with a tough hill to climb if they were to qualify.

AFCON finalist Jose Peseiro coached two 1-1 draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, while Finidi George drew 1-1 against South Africa and lost 2-1 to Benin Republic.

Eric Chelle’s journey so far

The Franco-Malian has coached the Super Eagles in seven matches, excluding the dismal outing at the African Nations Championship, where Nigeria was eliminated in the group stage.

He won his first match, a 2-0 victory over Rwanda in Kigali in the World Cup qualifier, but drew 1-1 against Zimbabwe in Uyo thanks to a late equaliser from the Warriors.

In June, he beat Ghana 2-1 in the Unity Cup semi-final before beating Jamaica on penalties in the final. Days later, Nigeria played a 1-1 draw against Russia.

The October international break had mixed results: a 1-0 win over Rwanda and a 1-1 draw against South Africa, which left the World Cup hopes in the balance.

NFF lines up Chelle's replacement

Score Nigeria reports that ahead of the final two qualifying games, the Nigeria Football Federation has lined up a replacement for the manager.

NFF reportedly plans to hire Augustine Eguavoen and Ladan Bosso as coach and assistant if they sack Eric Chelle. Photo by Daniel Beloumou Olomo/Marcio Machado.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle will reportedly be sacked if Nigeria fails to qualify for the World Cup, which was his given task when he was appointed in January.

NFF technical director Augustine Eguavoen will take over for the fifth time and lead the Super Eagles to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The publication added that former Flying Eagles coach, who is currently the head coach of NPFL side Barau FC, Ladan Bosso, will be his first assistant.

Bosso had coached the Nigerian U20 team twice and had longed to work in the senior national team setup.

Fan sends strong message to NFF

Legit.ng reported that a fan sent a message to the NFF amid plans to sack Eric Chelle if the Super Eagles fail to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

There have been growing calls for the NFF board to vacate the positions if the country misses out on two consecutive FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Source: Legit.ng