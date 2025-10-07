The Nigeria Football Federation is reportedly planning to sack Eric Chelle nine months after hiring him

NFF technical director Austin Eguavoen will be in line to coach the team at the AFCON 2025 if Chelle departs

A Nigerian football fan has warned the federation of a drastic aftermath if they sack the Franco-Malian coach

A Nigerian football fan has fired a strong warning to the Nigeria Football Federation if they sack Eric Chelle amid rumours that they are planning to.

NFF appointed Chelle in January after Austin Eguavoen stepped down from the interim position after qualifying Nigeria for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

As noted by thenff.com, the former Mali national team manager was given the tough responsibility of securing the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket.

Nigeria started the qualifying campaign poorly, amassing three points from the opening four games, three draws against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, and a loss to South Africa.

Chelle made an instant impression with a 2-0 win over Rwanda in Kigali, but the 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe was a setback to Nigeria's hopes of qualifying for the tournament.

In between, the former RC Lens defender won the Unity Cup in London, but a dismal outing at CHAN 2024 with home-based players put him under pressure.

He faced the second round of qualifying games in September, a 1-0 win over Rwanda in Uyo, before a 1-1 draw against South Africa in Bloemfontein, leaving the chance hanging in the balance.

However, ahead of the final two qualifying matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic, for which Nigeria still has a chance thanks to FIFA sanctioning South Africa, Score Nigeria reported that the NFF plans to sack Chelle.

The federation will take the drastic decision if Nigeria fails to secure the automatic ticket or have one of the four playoff spots available to CAF countries.

Nigeria's path to the tournament is not straightforward; the Super Eagles can win the remaining two matches and still not make it to the Mundial in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

They need South Africa to drop points, as well as Benin Republic, but they can control their neighbours, as they will face them in the final game in Uyo.

It gets even trickier as Nigeria Group C is unlikely to have a playoff spot because of the points difference between them and the other groups.

This and many others could mean that the fate of Eric Chelle is sealed and that the match against Benin on October 14 would be his last.

However, a fan on X has fired a warning to the NFF that they risk getting kicked out of office if they sack the Franco-Malian manager.

“@thenff, what's happening with Super Eagles update? Why have we not seen players report to camp by now? You people should not try to sack Eric Chelle oh or you will be chased out of office,” he wrote.

Chelle was unpopular with Nigerians and still is, with many deeming him unworthy of the position and others calling for his axe, that post breathes a different air into the situation.

