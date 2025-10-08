Eric Chelle is set to deploy a Super Eagles player in a new role against Lesotho and Benin Republic

The player who recently joined the team will play a different role after multiple withdrawals due to injury

Nigeria will play Lesotho in Durban before hosting Gernot Rohr's Benin Republic in Uyo next week

A Super Eagles player has accepted his new role in the team and promised to make a big sacrifice to help the country qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria faces must-win games against the Crocodiles of Lesotho on Friday before facing the Leopards of Benin Republic next Tuesday.

Bright Osayi-Samuel withdraws from Super Eagles squad due to injury.

Source: Getty Images

Head coach Eric Chelle invited a 23-man squad for the matches, but three players have withdrawn due to injuries, with only two replaced so far.

Uche Christantus replaced Cyriel Dessers, and Zaidu Sanusi replaced Bright Osayi-Samuel, while Werder Bremen star Felix Agu has not been replaced.

Osayi-Samuel's withdrawal has left a void in the team as he was the only right-back invited after Ola Aina’s injury, and his replacement was sadly a left-back.

This move has left the squad with no recognised right-back and one centre-back less, and Chelle has to push one of the available defenders into the role.

Benjamin Frederick embraces right-back role

Young defender Benjamin Fredrick made his competitive debut during the 1-0 win over Rwanda and received praise for his strong performance.

The Brentford loanee is tipped to deputise in the position, and he has expressed his readiness to do whatever it takes to help the country.

“I am ready to give my all in any role I find myself on the pitch for both club and country. That’s my kind of person because the team comes first”, Fredrick told Owngoal Nigeria.

“It’s true that I have played at right back with the Nigeria U20 team, Brentford, and also my present team, Dender. Even though I feel really comfortable as a centre back, the team comes first and I am ready for any role.”

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has played eight times as a right-back and provided two assists in the position for Brentford U21 before moving to Dender on loan.

Benjamin Frederick debuts for the Super Eagles during the Unity Cup in June 2025.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians are on the lookout for Chelle’s defensive setup for the games. William Troost-Ekong scored an own goal against South Africa, and Semi Ajayi may not be rushed after returning from a long injury.

Calvin Bassey is the only reliable centre-back, but could also play at left-back after Chelle has shown he does not trust Bruno Onyemaechi, and Zaidu Sanusi is returning to the team after nearly two years.

Regardless of Chelle’s choice, picking up all six points is a must for the Super Eagles, and unfortunately, may not be enough to secure the ticket.

Ekong arrives Super Eagles camp early

Legit.ng reported that captain William Troost-Ekong arrived Super Eagles camp in Polokwane, South Africa, early, similarly to how he did in September.

The captain led by example and arrived in the company of Ademola Lookman, Calvin Bassey, and Alex Iwobi, all of whom flew in from London.

