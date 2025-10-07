Super Eagles players are beginning to arrive at the team's camp in Polokwane, South Africa, ahead of facing Lesotho

Captain William Troost-Ekong leads the early arrivals, which include Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman

Nigeria will play Lesotho in Durban before returning to Uyo, where they will face Benin Republic in the final game

Super Eagles camp has received its first arrival for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Lesotho in Durban, South Africa, on October 10.

The Super Eagles will face the Crocodiles in a must-win matchday nine encounter at their adopted home of Peter Mokaba Stadium before flying to Uyo for the final game against Benin Republic.

Super Eagles stars before their 1-1 draw against South Africa in October 2025. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by the NFF, the players will fly directly to South Africa from their bases in Europe and other locations and will converge at the Ranch Hotel in Polokwane.

As noted by Punch, Eric Chelle and his crew members arrived on Monday, officially opening the camp, with the players expected to arrive in batches ahead of the first training on Tuesday.

The first leg of the encounter was the opening match of the qualifiers and was played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on November 16, 2023, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ekong leads early arrivals at Super Eagles camp

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong is one of the first players to arrive in camp, similar to how he led arrivals during the October international break.

As seen in a video shared on Snapchat recirculated on X by Official AGT, the captain arrived in the company of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Ademola Lookman.

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Tolu Arokodare, who scored in the 1-0 win over Rwanda, has also arrived in camp based on his social media activity.

Stanley Nwabali, who plays for Chippa United in the Premier Soccer League in South Africa, will join the team directly.

Other players are expected to join the camp before training on Wednesday, as players who arrive on Thursday will not be considered for the first game.

Eric Chelle announced a 23-man squad for the matches, of which three players have withdrawn due to injuries, including Werder Bremen star Felix Agu.

Uche Christantus replaced Cyriel Dessers, while Zaidu Sanusi returns to the squad for the first time since AFCON 2023 final and replaces Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Tolu Arokodare in action for the Super Eagles during their 1-1 draw against South Africa. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The October international break is the last of the year for African countries before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, starting on December 18.

It is also the final week of the CAF qualifying series for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, when the continent’s nine automatic slots will be decided.

Tunisia and Morocco have booked their places at the tournament in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada next year, while the remaining seven will be confirmed this week.

FIFA appointed referee for Lesotho match

Legit.ng reported that FIFA appointed Chadian referee Alhadi Allaou Mahamat as the match official for Nigeria's crucial match against Lesotho.

Allaou, who was in charge of the Super Eagles’ 1-0 win over the Amavubi of Rwanda on matchday seven, will be assisted by three of his compatriots.

