Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso has shared his reasons for dropping Nigeria-eligible star in his 27-man squad

The AC Milan will lead the Azzurri to face Estonia and Israel in their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifier

The talented football player has shown promise in the Serie A since breaking into the senior team line-up of La Dea

Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso has named his 27-man squad for the match against Estonia and Israel, excluding Atalanta's Honest Ahanor from the list.

The European giants will face Estonia at the Lilleküla Stadium in Tallin on Saturday night, October 11, before hosting Israel at the Stadio Friuli in Udine three days later.

The Italian Football Federation released the list, which included Han Nicolussi Caviglia (Fiorentina) and Nicolo Cambiahi (Bologna), marking their first senior call-ups.

Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match against Estonia at Stadio di Bergamo. Photo by: Mattia Ozbot.

Source: Getty Images

Italy sit in second place with nine points from three wins and one loss, behind group leaders Norway.

Gattuso gives reason for dropping Ahanor

2006 FIFA World Cup winner Gennaro Gattuso has given reasons for the exclusion of Nigeria-eligible Honest Ahanor in his 27-man list.

According to Owngoal, the 47-year-old said Ahanor can only play for the Super Eagles with the current immigration policy in the country.

The two-time UEFA Champions League winner explained that the Atalanta defender can have the chance of playing for Italy when he turns 18.

The former Napoli manager claimed that Ahanor has committed his future to the Azzurri and will not honour any call-up from the Nigeria Football Federation.

He added that the Italian Football Federation are in serious talks with scouts to monitor the progress of the defender. He said via Football Italia:

"Honest Ahanor has the possibility of wearing the Azzurri jersey, we are talking with the President and Gigi Buffon, we've been talking to the player for a while.

"The Federation is working on it and we'll see if something can be done."

Honest Ahanor during the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta and Club Brugge in Bergamo, Italy. Photo by: Davide Casentini/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Honest Ahanor joined Atalanta from Genoa, close to an agreement for €15m plus €5m in add-ons.

Gattuso eyes World Cup ticket for Italy

Gennaro Gattuso has expressed his willingness to change his tactics ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifiers.

According to beIN Sports, the AC Milan legend said he is ready to drop his ego and do what is best for the Azzurri. He said:

"There are many things we need to fix in the squad and it is not just about the defence, but being able to notice danger in all areas of the pitch.

Gattuso was named the manager of the Azzurri's in June after the sack of Luciano Spalletti.

The Italian national team are on the verge of advancing to the play-off of the 2026 World Cup, after missing the last two editions of the Mundial.

