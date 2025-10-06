The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) are set to miss the services of a promising young defender in Italy

The player is set to follow in the footsteps of Destiny Udogie, Michael Folorunsho, and Angelo Ogbonna, who chose Italy over Nigeria

The Italian Football Federation are closely monitoring the star as he has yet to play for any of the age-grade teams

Nigeria is preparing for two must-win matches ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month, which will either make or mar the country.

The Super Eagles have been plagued by injuries in the backline, with players like William Troost-Ekong, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, Ola Aina, Felix Agu, and others sidelined during the qualifiers.

Eric Chelle has shown commitment by convincing a few players born abroad to switch allegiance to the country of their parents.

Nigeria set to lose defender

The Nigeria Football Federation are on the verge of losing promising Atalanta defender Honest Ahanor to the country of his birth.

According to AllNigeria, the 17-year-old has been impressive in his two appearances for La Dea, marking his territory in the defence.

The former Genoa player is eligible to play for the Super Eagles (through his parents) and Italy (by birth in Aversa, Campania).

Ahanor gathered much experience with Geona, having played in the club's U15, U16, and U17 teams.

The Nigerian-eligible signed with the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League winners on a three-year deal for €16 million, plus €4 million in bonuses. He made his Champions League debut as Atalanta beat Club Brugge 2-1, featuring in the club's last five matches.

Italy monitor Ahanor

The Italian Football Federation (IFF) have sent scouts to monitor the progress of defender Honest Ahanor, who is showing positive development.

The 17-year-old has not played for the youth teams of the Azzurri due to passport issues under the nationality law.

Players of Nigerian origin like Destiny Udogie (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Folorunsho (Cagliari), and former West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna chose to represent Italy over Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Nigerian sports journalist Sadiq Adebara said the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation need to secure players who will be able to play till the next 10 to 15 years.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Adebara explained that most of the current defenders will not be available after the 2026 World Cup due to the age factor and form. He said:

"The NFF have to start thinking outside the box. Semi Ajayi, William Troost-Ekong and a few others have limited time in the Super Eagles squad. I am appealing to the NFF to take a bold step by convincing the players to represent Nigeria just like Calvin Bassey."

Promise David reacts to switching allegiance

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigeria U23 player Promise David says playing for Canada will be the biggest achievement of his career while waiting for a call-up under coach Jesse Marsh.

The striker received inquiries from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) but has told them that he prefers to play for his country of birth.

