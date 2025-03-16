The Italian Football Federation has called up seven Nigeria-eligible players ahead of international matches this month

Coach Massimiliano Favo has called up Destiny Onoguekhan Elimoghale and Silver Obinna Eze to the U17 squad.

The U17 European Champions will make their debut against Slovakia in Group A on March 19.

Italy has called up seven Nigeria-eligible players ahead of their international engagements this month. Photo by: Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

Brief details of the Nigeria-eligible

According to AllNigeria, Destiny Onoguekhan Elimoghale (Juventus) and Silver Obinna Eze (Blackburn Rovers) were called up.

Italy U17 coach Massimiliano Favo has called up 27 players, all born in 2008, except three born in 2009 per Onefootball.

The Azzurrini will debut against Slovakia on March 19 at the Sveti Josip Radnik stadium in Sesvete, before facing Ukraine on March 22 and hosts Croatia on March 25 at the NK Lucko stadium in Lucko.

Atalanta defender Osarumwense Idele has been included in Italy's U18 squad for their doubleheader against Belgium, set for Friday, March 21, and Monday, March 24, both at the Proximus Basecamp in Tubize.

In the U19 level, Genoa forward Jeff Ekhator has been included in Italy's U19 squad for the Elite Round of qualification for the final phase of the European Championship where the team will face Latvia on March 19, Spain on March 22 and France on March 25 per Football Italia.

Coach Bernardo Corradi has called up Verona's Richi Agbonifo and Monza's Kevin Zeroli for their upcoming U20 international matches.

According to Figc, the team will play Turkey at the Giulio Onesti Olympic Training Centre in Rome on March 16.

At the U21 level, Burnley forward Luca Koleosho leads the 26 players called up for their friendlies against the Netherlands and Denmark on March 24 per Sports Yahoo.

Genoa forward Jeff Ekhator will play for Italy at the U19 level against Latvia, Spain, and France this month. Photo by: Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Adeleye possesses talents everywhere

Nigerian journalist Gbenga Adeleye stated that the country is a producer of talent and boasts stars across the globe.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Adeleye expressed that the call-up of seven Nigeria-eligible players by Germany will serve as an inspiration to other young players in various countries. He said:

“The fact that seven Nigerian-born players were invited to the German national football teams highlights the vast talent pool Nigeria possesses. Despite many Nigerian players being born or raised abroad, their call-up to the German national team showcases the talent within the Nigerian diaspora.”

With Nigerian players being courted by other national teams, it increases competition for spots in the Nigerian national team, which can drive players to improve.

This trend underscores the need for Nigeria to develop its football infrastructure, training programs, and scouting networks to harness and retain its talents.

Seeing Nigerian-born players represent other national teams can inspire young Nigerian players and bring pride to the country.

On the flip side, it also raises concerns about a potential brain drain, where Nigeria's best talents are lured away by other countries, potentially weakening the Nigerian national team.

List of Nigeria-eligible players called up by Italy

Destiny Onoguekhan Elimoghale (Juventus) Silver Obinna Eze (Blackburn Rovers) Jeff Ekhator (Genoa) Osarumwense Idele (Atalanta) Kevin Zeroli (Monza) Richi Agbonifo (Verona) Luca Koleosho (Burnley)

