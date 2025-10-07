Nigerian prophetess Bright Ndibunwa, known as 'Bright The Seer,' has stated that she saw celebrations in the sporting world

A famous Nigerian prophetess, Bright Ndibunwa, popularly known as 'Bright The Seer', has predicted celebrations in the sporting world.

Her message is coming ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifiers in October, when the Super Eagles take on Lesotho and then the Benin Republic.

Nigeria are on the verge of missing out on another edition of the global showpiece, having failed to qualify for Qatar 2022.

The three-time African champions started the qualification series of the next edition on a back foot, registering just two wins in eight matches played so far.

South Africa and the Benin Republic lead the pack with 14 points, but the Cheetahs top the group with a better goal difference.

Recall that Bafana Bafana were stripped of three points for fielding an ineligible player during their game against Lesotho on March 21.

Having bagged yellow cards in two previous matches, Teboho Mokoena should have served a match suspension, but the Mamelodi Sundowns star was in action in their 2-0 win.

FIFA ruled that SAFA breached its disciplinary rules and sanctioned the team, which has dealt a huge blow to their World Cup hopes.

Ahead of the final phase of the campaign, South Africa coach Hugo Broos stated that his side will maintain their lead over Nigeria.

It is still mathematically possible for Nigeria to pick an automatic ticket to the Mundial, and Bright the Seer says she saw old celebrated teams coming back.

She said on TikTok:

"The spirit of God is talking about Real Madrid and some of those old celebrated teams; some of them coming back.

"The spirit of God is also talking about two world sports legends bringing up drama, situation, that if care is not taken will be messy.

"The spirit of God is showing some good news in sports, both football towards the end of the year. There will be some celebrations here and there."

Meanwhile, her followers have taken to the comment section of the post with mixed reactions.

Celebritychef_02backup0 said:

"Mama please will Nigeria qualify for the world cup 2026 please pray about it."

Opportunity822 asked:

"Abeg wetin the spirit of God talk about Man United."

Elliot Brown said:

"Madam talk oo i just deleted my betting app just yesterday, talk make i know wetin i dey do oo."

