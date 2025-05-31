Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has shared his thoughts on the appointment of Eric Chelle as the new coach of the senior national team

The AFCON winner is fondly remembered for his stunning winning goal against Spain at the 1998 FIFA World Cup

Oliseh resigned as Nigeria’s coach in 2016, citing a lack of support and unpaid wages under the Amaju Pinnick-led Nigeria Football Federation

Sunday Oliseh has criticised the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for appointing Eric Chelle as Super Eagles head coach, instead of giving the role to a former Nigerian international.

Chelle replaced interim manager Austin Eguavoen in January 2025 after the NFF parted ways with George Finidi, following Nigeria’s underwhelming performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Oliseh expressed his displeasure, stating that choosing a fellow African over qualified Nigerian ex-internationals is disrespectful to those who have served the nation with distinction.

According to SuperSport, the Atlanta '96 Olympic gold medallist said he does not rate Chelle, who managed Mali at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

The 50-year-old further argued that while Africans particularly Nigerians, are often denied coaching roles abroad, Nigeria continues to hand over its top football job to foreigners. He said:

"That is one topic I refused to comment on because it is no secret that I am not a fan of the current Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle.

"Africans are not allowed to coach abroad, and Nigerians are not allowed to coach outside their shores. The only job that is the most prized one, leave it for the people to handle; that's my opinion.

"I am not a big fan of him, I feel it is a sign of disrespect to the coaches and people of Nigeria, I am not going to comment on how good he is but he looks like a nice guy but I feel my country has suffered enough; the coaches, players, ex players have suffered enough and they have paid the prize so, let them do their job."

Udoh counters Oliseh’s statement

Former Super Eagles media officer, Colin Udoh, has responded to Sunday Oliseh’s claim that Nigerians are not allowed to coach outside the country.

The veteran sports journalist cited several examples of Nigerian coaches, including former internationals, who have managed national teams at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Udoh pointed out that many Nigerian coaches have also worked successfully with foreign clubs in Europe. He said:

“Oliseh is wrong. Nigerians are not allowed to coach abroad?? Christian Chukwu coached Kenya, Stephen Keshi coached Togo, Emmanuel Amunike coached Tanzania.

“I forgot Onigbinde in Trinidad & Tobago.”

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to Sunday Oliseh’s comments on Eric Chelle’s appointment and his claim that Nigerians are not allowed to coach abroad. Read below:

drsesan said:

"So irrespective of competence we should allow a Nigerian continue to coach Nigeria, you are funny bro. "Congratulations on your new position."

bigsammy_og wrote:

"Lol, coming from someone who led one of the worst Super Eagles teams in recent years. Where you’re from shouldn’t matter, coaching is about ability. The Super Eagles job isn’t just for Nigerian coaches. Eric Chelle is a good coach, and I wish him all the best."

strongyardinfo added:

"Sunday Oliseh never seem to like anyone."

greyblack45 said:

"Equaveon failed to qualify us for the last World Cup. Finidi messed up this current one, so what's he talking about."

Oliseh bags IFAB appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has been appointed to the International Football Association Board (IFAB), becoming a major stakeholder in football decisions.

Oliseh, since his retirement in 2006, has taken up multiple administrative and managerial positions, including being a FIFA technical committee member.

He has coached clubs in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

