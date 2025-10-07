Nigeria Handed 2026 FIFA World Cup Lifeline, NFF Source Claims – Report

The Super Eagles have been handed a World Cup qualification lifeline, according to an official of the Nigeria Football Federation

Nigeria are third in the CAF qualification group C, having managed just two victories from eight matches played so far

There could be a dramatic turn following Eritrea's withdrawal in Group E, which could be a major deciding factor

An official of the Nigeria Football Federation has disclosed that the Super Eagles have been handed a path to the World Cup due to a FIFA precedent.

The three-time African champions have struggled in the qualifiers, registering two wins, five draws, and one loss in eight matches, leaving them in third place with 11 points.

Benin and South Africa are at the top of the group with 14 points, but the Cheetahs have an edge due to a better goal difference, following sanctions against Bafana Bafana.

The South African team forfeited three points and three goals in the campaign for fielding an ineligible player during their 2-0 win over Lesotho in March.

Teboho Mokoena had received yellow cards in two matches prior to that game, and he should have automatically served a match suspension.

With the final phase of the qualifiers slated for October 10 and 14, respectively, a top official, who pleaded anonymity, stated that Eritrea's withdrawal from the race has brightened Nigeria's chances.

He told Own Goal:

"I informed my colleagues in the NFF, and we made contacts based on it, and it's indeed factual.

"In the past, FIFA has used it and even CAF. So it's an advantage to us at the moment if they end up doing it the way it has been done in the past.

"However, our aim is still to make it as group winners, so a heavy score win in our last two games with the hope that results elsewhere go our way is the target. It's still very possible as long as there is a mathematical chance."

How Eritrea's withdrawal favours Nigeria

Back in 2010, when Eritrea withdrew and Ethiopia was excluded, CAF’s runners-up ranking ignored results against the fourth-placed team, making comparisons even across the groups.

During the Euro 2016 qualifiers, UEFA's rule for determining the best third-placed team was discarded in favour of the sixth-placed team in the six-team groups over the same number of games.

The Eritrea Football Association withdrew its men's team over fear that the players would seek political asylum during their trips abroad, according to the BBC.

