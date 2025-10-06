Zimbabwe national team coach Michael Nees has delivered a strong message to South Africa ahead of their clash

The Warriors will face Bafana Bafana at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier

The result will have a great effect on who picks up the automatic ticket in Group C, with Nigeria and Benin lurking

Zimbabwe national team head coach Michael Nees has fired a strong message to South Africa ahead of their clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Warriors will face their neighbours, Bafana Bafana, on matchday nine of the CAF qualifying series of the World Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Bafana Bafana players before their 1-1 draw against Nigeria in Bloemfontein. Photo by Charle Lombard.

Source: Getty Images

South Africa must win that match to boost their chances of qualifying for the World Cup after getting a three-point deduction from FIFA over Teboho Mokoena's case.

The match will go a long way in determining which country will pick up the automatic ticket in Group C, particularly with Nigeria and Benin Republic as strong contenders.

Zimbabwe, which is the only team out of contention, can play a big role with the remaining five teams in Group C still mathematically able to qualify.

The Warriors have defining matches against their COSAFA neighbours, South Africa and Lesotho, in the final two matchdays in October.

If they beat South Africa, it leaves the door wider open for West African countries, Nigeria and Benin Republic, as well as East African Rwanda.

Nees sends message to South Africa

Warriors’ head coach Michael Nees boldly declared that his team will not back down and fight for the maximum points when they face Bafana Bafana.

“We have a massive responsibility to be fair sportsmen, fair competitors, and to bring our best on the pitch in the first game and in the second game also. It’s our duty as sportsmen,” he said as quoted by OwnGoal Nigeria.

Nees noted that the eye of the world will be on them, particularly FIFA, if they sense that they played to give an unfair advantage to their neighbours.

“We cannot just experiment here and there because this would be almost interpreted as unfair competition, and we cannot afford that. FIFA is looking at us,” he added.

“Especially against South Africa, there’s a lot at stake. We want to represent the country with pride and patriotism, and in the best possible way, against one of the top five teams in Africa. And it will be a full house, packed.”

Zimbabwe and Lesotho face off at Orlando Stadium in South Africa. Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to Punch, Zimbabwe’s advantage will be limited by the fact that the match will be played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in South Africa.

Zimbabwe initially ditched South Africa and proposed playing the match at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown, Botswana, but reversed the decision.

Michael Nees aims dig at South Africa

Legit.ng previously reported that Michael Nees aimed a subtle dig at South Africa after joking that he cross-checked his squad list before releasing it.

Bafana Bafana were docked three points for fielding the ineligible Teboho Mokoena against South Africa after the midfielder accumulated two yellow cards.

Source: Legit.ng