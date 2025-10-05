Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has named his squad for the must-win matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic

Nigeria got a lifeline after the world football governing body sanctioned South Africa for fielding an ineligible player

Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Celtic against Motherwell despite being left out of Eric Chelle’s 24-man squad playing

Kelechi Iheanacho continued his impressive form in the Scottish League on Sunday afternoon, scoring a crucial goal for Celtic in their 3-2 win over Motherwell.

The 29-year-old winger had a standout moment in an exciting match at Celtic Park. Iheanacho made a return to the starting lineup after the UEFA Champions League campaign.

The Nigerian international joined the Scottish Premier League winners from Sevilla on the deadline of the summer transfer.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored the first goal for Celtic against Motherwell in the the Scottish Premier League. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Iheanacho's impressive form continues

Former Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho continued his fine run at Celtic under Brendan Rodgers, ending a brief goal drought with a composed finish against Motherwell.

Iheanacho gave Celtic the lead in the 27th minute by converting a penalty, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way. The Nigerian increased his goal tally to three and a total of one assist, per Soccernet.

The Hoops' advantage was short-lived as Motherwell equalised in the 37th minute through Apostolos Stamatelopoulos. The Australian scored a brace in the 56th minute from the penalty spot to give the visitors the lead.

In the 69th minute, Swedish international Benjamin Nygren equalised for the home team before Daizen Maeda completed a spirited 3-2 comeback victory, per Limerick.

Super Eagles winger Kelechi Iheanacho was substituted in the 71st minute after putting up a solid performance in the match. The Nigerian international recorded 22 touches, three key passes, and created two big chances.

Kelechi Iheanacho during the Unity Cup Final match between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium. Photo by: Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

Iheanacho sending signal to Chelle

Kelechi Iheanacho was named in Eric Chelle's 35-man provisional squad against Rwanda and Lesotho last March but failed to make the 23-man list.

The former Sevilla player featured in the 2025 Unity Cup, where Nigeria beat Ghana and Jamaica to reclaim the title.

The AFCON silver medallist was snubbed in the squad for the matches against Rwanda and South Africa, where the Super Eagles managed to gather four points.

In the must-win encounter against Lesotho and Benin Republic, Iheanacho was dropped in the 24-man list but there is a window of opportunity for him to be recalled if Werder Bremen defender is certified unfit for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria are currently in third position with 11 points. The Cheetahs of Benin Republic top the 2026 CAF qualification group C with 14 points (+4 goal difference) while South Africa dropped to second position with 14 points after they were sanctioned by FIFA.

Eguavoen backs Chelle for including Iheanacho in squad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Augustine Eguavoen has praised Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle’s decision to include Middlesbrough’s Kelechi Iheanacho in the 39-man provisional list on March 4.

The 59-year-old stated that the former FIFA U17 Golden Ball winner possesses the quality to be considered for such an extensive selection.

