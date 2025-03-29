Out-of-favour Super Eagles player Kelechi Iheanacho has scored his first goal in three months after joining Middlesbrough on loan from Sevilla in February

The 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner was excluded from coach Eric Chelle’s 23-man squad for the crucial World Cup qualifiers this month

Iheanacho’s last goal came in December 2024 while playing for Sevilla against UE Olot in the second round of the Copa del Rey

Kelechi Iheanacho is back with a bang following his crucial goal against Oxford United in the EFL Championship.

The AFCON silver medallist scored his first goal for “The Boro” in eight matches under coach Michael Carrick.

The 28-year-old moved to Middlesbrough on loan after struggling to make an impact in Sevilla following the expiration of his contract at Leicester City.

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho has scored his first goal in three months, marking his return to the net since December 2024. Photo by: Nigel Roddis.

Source: Getty Images

Iheanacho justifies Carrick’s faith

Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho has ended his over three-month goal drought, scoring his first goal for Middlesbrough in their Sky Bet Championship match against Oxford United.

According to Soocernet, Oxford United took the lead in the 38th minute through Michal Helik, holding onto their advantage until the break.

Iheanacho returned for the second half full of energy, finding the back of the net in the 48th minute after bypassing Mark Travers, following a near miss in the 42nd minute per Gazettelive.

Middlesbrough sealed the win with a goal from Brazilian international Neto Borges in the 80th minute, assisted by a brilliant cross from Samuel Iling-Junior.

The former Nigeria U23 player has now increased his career goal tally to 86, having scored just three goals in 11 appearances for Sevilla, all of which came in the Copa del Rey per BBC.

Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho scored his first goal for Middlesbrough since joining the club in February 2025. Photo by: Nigel Roddis.

Source: Getty Images

Carrick hails Iheanacho for putting extra effort

Middlesbrough coach Michael Carrick showed encomium on Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho for his extra efforts after being left out of coach Eric Chelle’s 23-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers.

According to Soocernet, the former Manchester United player remains confident that Iheanacho will regain his form with the club.

The 28-year-old was recently seen in a viral post, engaging in personal training ahead of their upcoming Championship match. Carrick said TeessideLive:

"That’s what it takes now. Kel’s definitely a big part of the group, and important because of his experience and his character.

"The way he trains and goes about his business, he’s a good example to the younger lads.

"In terms of the extra training and looking after himself, that shows the attitude and his mentality really.

Eguavoen backs Chelle to include Iheanacho

Legit.ng earlier reported that Technical Director of Nigeria Football Federation Austin Eguavoen has praised Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle for his decision to include Kelechi Iheanacho of Middlesbrough in the 39-man provisional list.

Despite Iheanacho’s current form, the former defender believes the player still can turn big games around.

The 59-year-old stated that the former FIFA U17 Golden Ball winner possesses the quality to be considered for such an extensive selection.

Source: Legit.ng