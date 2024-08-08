Kelechi Iheanacho Pens Farewell Message to Leicester City, Days After Joining Sevilla
- Kelechi Iheanacho left Leicester City at the end of last season after his contract expired in June
- The attacker, who spent seven seasons at the King Power Stadium, joined Sevilla as a free agent
- He took to his social media accounts to pen an emotional farewell to the Premier League club
Kelechi Iheanacho appears to have realised recently that he is no longer a Leicester City player and penned an emotional farewell message to the Premier League club.
Iheanacho joined Leicester City in 2017, a year after the Foxes won the Premier League title after spending two years at Manchester City following his exploits at the 2013 FIFA U17 World Cup.
He ran down his contract with the club at the end of last season and decided not to accept their new offer after helping them gain promotion back to the top flight.
The forward confirmed to Sevilla ES that he had offers from other clubs before deciding to move to Spain. West Ham, Aston Villa and other English clubs showed interest.
Iheanacho sends message to Leicester City
Iheanacho, the club's fifth summer signing, was officially unveiled as a new Sevilla player on August 1, but yesterday, he took to his social media pages to bid farewell to his former club.
“@LCFC Thank you for the 7 years we shared, I’ll forever cherish our 2021 FA Cup win. Thanks to the owners who brought me to the club, all of my teammates in those years and the amazing foxes fans!! All the best for the new season,” he wrote.
The 27-year-old played 232 times for the Foxes—scored 61 goals and provided 34 assists. He helped the team win the 2021 FA Cup and Community Shield.
He left the English league as the highest-scoring African in the FA Cup with 18 goals.
Nigerian players in La Liga
Legit.ng analysed the Nigerian players in La Liga after Kelechi Iheanacho joined seven-time Europa League winners Sevilla as a free agent on a two-year contract.
He became the second Nigerian at the club after compatriot Chidera Ejuke. After seven seasons, he ran down his contract with the Premier League club and rejected a new contract.
