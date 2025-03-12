Augustine Eguavoen stated that Kelechi Iheanacho deserved to be included in the expanded 39-man provisional list

The former interim coach officially handed over to Eric Chelle during his unveiling on January 7 in Abuja

Chelle subsequently released his 23-man final squad ahead of the World Cup qualifiers, with the former Leicester City player notably missing from the list

Augustine Eguavoen has praised Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle’s decision to include Middlesbrough’s Kelechi Iheanacho in the 39-man provisional list on March 4.

Despite Iheanacho’s current form, the former defender believes the player still can turn big games around.

Nigeria will face The Wasps of Rwanda in Kigali on March 21, before taking on The Warriors of Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later.

Former Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen backed the inclusion of Kelechi Iheanacho in Eric Chelle's 39-man provisional list. Photo by: Fran Santiago.

Eguavoen comments on Iheanacho’s abilities

Former Nigeria U23 coach Augustine Eguavoen has backed the inclusion of Kelechi Iheanacho by coach Eric Chelle ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

According to AllNigeria, the 59-year-old stated that the former FIFA U17 Golden Ball winner possesses the quality to be considered for such an extensive selection.

The Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) emphasized that the former Manchester City player’s experience and attacking ability have long been valuable assets for Nigeria.

The former Sunshine Star coach said the struggling player could have made a huge difference if included in the 23-man final squad. He said via Brila Media:

“It’s not fair on Kelechi Iheanacho if Eric Chelle makes a 39-man list and he isn’t involved. If it’s a 23 or 25-man list, that’s fine"

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has named his final 23-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: Sia KAMBOU / AFP.

Chelle drops Iheanacho

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has named his final 23-man team to prosecute the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Malian dropped Kelechi Iheanacho, once regarded as the golden boy of the Super Eagles.

The 28-year-old currently playing for Middlesbrough (on loan) has played 6 matches in the 2024/25 Championship.

The player is working hard to regain his form after struggling for regular playing time at Sevilla.

Nigeria will face group C leaders Rwanda in Kigali on March 21, before hosting Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo four days later per Business Day.

Super Eagles sit fifth in Group C, trailing Rwanda, South Africa, Benin Republic, and Lesotho.

Eric Chelle is determined to secure all three points as he takes on his first official assignment.

Chelle says Nigeria will fly high

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has predicted a favourable result for the team when they face their opponents in the World Cup qualifiers.

The 47-year-old said the three-time African Champion will fly over Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

On Tuesday, the Malian listed his 23-man final list with Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and AFCON silver medallist Kelechi Iheancho missing. He said:

"We will fly high!!!

"We will definitely fly high and I will make y’all proud 🇳🇬🦅

Players Chelle shouldn't have dropped

Legit.ng analysed players that should have been included in Super Eagles' 23-man squad after Eric Chelle dropped 16 players from his initial 39-man provisional squad.

Ahmed Musa was one of the players overlooked who could have been drafted in for reasons of experience and leadership, which was praised during AFCON 2023.

