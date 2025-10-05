Okan Buruk has hailed Galatasaray’s fighting spirit despite being reduced to ten men against Besiktas

Victor Osimhen’s heated confrontation with a Besiktas defender sparked widespread debate and review after the game

Galatasaray stay top of the Super Lig after a dramatic 1–1 draw against their derby rivals Besiktas

A dramatic Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Besiktas ended 1-1 on Saturday night, but the real talking point was the heated outburst between Victor Osimhen and Emirhan Topcu.

The tense encounter at RAMS Park saw emotions spill over, and Galatasaray’s manager, Okan Buruk, has now broken his silence after the game on his team’s overall performance.

Victor Osimhen involved in a heated fight with Besiktas defender Emirhan Topcu. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to Afrik-Foot, tensions ran high midway through the first half when Osimhen felt he was fouled during an aerial contest with Besiktas defender Emirhan Topcu.

Referee Yasin Kol waved play on, sparking a furious reaction from the Nigerian forward.

In the heat of the moment, Osimhen confronted Topcu, appearing to grab him by the throat before teammates stepped in to calm things down.

Both players received yellow cards for their heated confrontation, but the clash quickly went viral on social media.

The altercation overshadowed what was otherwise an intense derby, with Super Eagles teammate Wilfred Ndidi also in action for Besiktas.

Buruk delighted with Galatasaray’s fight

Speaking after the match, Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk avoided dwelling on the Osimhen-Topcu flashpoint and instead focused on his team’s determination not to lose, Spor Arena reports.

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk was delighted with his team's fight in their 1-1 draw vs Besiktas. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

“I’m proud of my players’ fight,” Buruk said in his post-match interview.

“They fought all game, ten men against eleven. Despite coming off a very difficult match, they displayed a very important example of fight today.”

Galatasaray had fallen behind in the first half through a Tammy Abraham strike before Davinson Sanchez’s red card left them with ten men.

However, a late error from Wilfred Ndidi gifted Ilkay Gundogan the equaliser that kept Galatasaray’s unbeaten record intact.

Buruk praised the resilience of his side, highlighting their ability to recover under pressure.

“We could have won the match; we created chances. At the end of the day, we were disappointed to drop a point. Still, the fight they put up was crucial.”

Galatasaray stay on top

Despite the draw ending their perfect start to the Turkish Super Lig season, Galatasaray remain top of the table with 22 points from eight matches.

Besiktas kept their title hopes alive with the draw, but will need to push harder as they sit fifth on the Super Lig table with 13 points.

Meanwhile, Turkish football authorities are reportedly set to review footage of the incident between Osimhen and Topcu to determine whether further disciplinary action is necessary.

Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray from Napoli in the summer, could face a fine or a short suspension if deemed guilty of violent conduct.

Osimhen gets into fight

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen was in the thick of a heated argument in Galatasaray's Super Lig clash against Besiktas on Saturday, October 4.

The Nigerian star, who recently returned from injury, was captured in a heated exchange with the opponent as he appeared to grab Topcu by the chin.

Source: Legit.ng