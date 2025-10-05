TFF is set to review Victor Osimhen’s altercation with Besiktas defender after viral footage sparks outrage

Possible punishments Osimhen could face include a two-to-five match ban and a fine for violent conduct

Galatasaray plans to defend Osimhen, citing possible provocation during the heated exchange

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is expected to review footage of the altercation between Victor Osimhen and Besiktas defender Emirhan Topcu, which occurred during Galatasaray’s 1-1 draw at RAMS Park.

The Super Lig clash, which saw Osimhen grab Topcu by the throat, has drawn widespread attention and could lead to serious disciplinary action for the Super Eagles star.

Victor Osimhen and Besiktas defender Emirhan Topcu were involved in a heated confrontation during Saturday's Super Lig's clash. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to Afrik-Foot, the heated outburst unfolded in the 39th minute after an aerial challenge between the two players.

Osimhen, who felt he was unfairly fouled, reacted angrily after referee Yasin Kol waved play on, forcing the striker to charge at Topcu, grabbing him by the throat in frustration before teammates rushed in to separate them.

Though both players were shown yellow cards, footage of the incident quickly went viral online, with many fans questioning whether the punishment was too lenient, Sports 247 reports.

According to reports, the TFF’s disciplinary committee may request the match footage for an internal review, which could lead to the case being reopened.

The federation’s code of conduct allows for retrospective punishment if an act of violent conduct is deemed inadequately addressed by the match officials.

This means Osimhen could still face a suspension if the panel decides his behaviour crossed the line of acceptable sportsmanship.

What the rules say

Under Article 41 of the TFF Disciplinary Regulations, players found guilty of “unsporting physical aggression” can receive bans ranging from two to five matches, depending on the severity and intent.

Victor Osimhen may face a lengthy ban should the TFF decide to review the incident with Topcu. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The punishment could increase if the act is considered violent conduct rather than a minor scuffle.

Osimhen’s act of grabbing an opponent by the throat falls under the “physical assault” category, a serious offense even if no injury occurred.

If found guilty, Galatasaray could be without their record-signing striker for key fixtures, including upcoming league and cup matches.

Reports also suggest that the Disciplinary Board (PFDK) could fine the club if it determines that Galatasaray players failed to maintain proper decorum during the incident.

While Topcu escaped further sanction during the game, the TFF is also expected to review his conduct amid claims that a verbal provocation triggered Osimhen’s reaction.

Galatasaray ready to defend Osimhen

Sources close to Galatasaray claim the Turkish champions will defend Osimhen, arguing that the outburst was provoked by alleged racial remarks from Topcu.

Club representatives are reportedly preparing evidence to support Osimhen’s case should the TFF open formal proceedings.

Fans, meanwhile, remain divided. While some condemned Osimhen’s loss of control, others expressed sympathy, arguing that football’s governing bodies must also take alleged verbal abuse seriously.

The incident has reignited calls for stricter sanctions against racial provocation in football, a recurring issue across European leagues.

Reason Osimhen lost his cool emerges

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a heated flashpoint between Osimhen and Topcu dominated headlines after Galatasaray’s 1-1 draw with Besiktas at RAMS Park, sparking widespread debate across the football world.

According to emerging accounts from pitchside and post-match discussions, Osimhen’s furious reaction may have been triggered by a racial slur allegedly directed at him by Topcu.

