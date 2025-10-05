Victor Boniface has expressed disappointment over a missed opportunity during Werder Bremen's 1-0 win over St. Pauli

The Nigerian international, who came off the bench in the 81st minute, failed to convert a late chance to seal the game

Samuel Mbangula scored the only goal of the massive fixture in the second minute, securing the victory for Werder Bremen

Nigerian international Victor Boniface has lamented the chance he missed during Werder Bremen's 1-0 win over St. Pauli in the German Bundesliga.

Samuel Mbangula grabbed the only goal of the game in the second minute when he Belgian found the back of the net to put his side ahead.

Desperate for another goal, Bremen introduced Boniface into the game in the 81st minute, and the striker had a chance to bury the fixture late on.

Victor Boniface missed a begging chance in Bremen's win over St Pauli. Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke.

Source: Getty Images

The ball found its way to the forward, who beat his marker, but his effort towards the far corner went just wide, per Bundesliga.

After the game, the Nigerian star took to his Instagram story to share the clip as he added the caption "see wetin I miss".

The 24-year-old joined Bremen at the just-ended summer transfer window, on loan from rival club Bayer Leverkusen.

He has since made four appearances in all competitions and registered an assist for his new team so far this season.

Recall that Bremen head coach Horst Steffen earlier disclosed that he noted a key weakness in Victor Boniface following their 3-0 home loss to SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga on September 20

Boniface has endured a difficult year, marked by injuries and transfer disappointments, and moved to Bremen on the summer transfer deadline day.

Steffen was unimpressed with his team's disorganisation during their loss to Freiburg, and particularly with the new forward, Boniface.

The Super Eagles forward featured for only 30 minutes, having come on in the 60th minute and picked up a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Boniface's salary at Bremen

Meanwhile, Boniface will earn a huge salary after joining SV Werder Bremen in the German Bundesliga on a season-long loan on deadline day.

The former Bundesliga champions doubled his salary from €3 million per year to €6 million to reward his performance for the club since joining in 2023.

It was gathered that the forward currently pockets €108,846 (about ₦206.7 million) per week, making him one of the highest-paid Nigerian players in Europe.

Victor Boniface missed a begging chance in Bremen's win over St Pauli. Photo: Marcel Engelbrecht.

Source: Getty Images

AC Milan reportedly agreed to cover his full salary if he had joined the club, and also had an option of making his deal permanent for €24 million.

Boniface speaks on altercation with Buendia

Legit.ng earlier reported that Boniface opened up on a dressing room altercation with a Bayer Leverkusen teammate last season.

Bayer Leverkusen thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt on March 1, 2025, and the incident between Boniface and Emiliano Buendia nearly overshadowed the victory.

Both players were second-half substitutes with the scores already 4-1, and were desperate to score a goal.

Source: Legit.ng