Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi owns a luxury car collection worth over ₦1.2 billion in London

The Fulham star’s garage includes a Ferrari 812 GTS, Mercedes-Benz G63, and a Bentley Bentayga

Iwobi, who is the nephew of Nigerian legend Jay Jay Okocha, lives a quiet but premium lifestyle off the pitch

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi may be known for his silky footwork on the pitch, but off it, the Fulham midfielder is living a life of class and luxury.

The Nigerian international, who comes from a lineage of football royalty, being the nephew to Austin Jay Jay Okocha, has amassed not just goals and caps but an enviable fleet of luxury automobiles worth a staggering ₦1.2 billion.

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi reportedly has a car collection in London valued at ₦1.2 billion. Photo credit: @alexanderiwobi

Iwobi spent his academy days at Arsenal’s Hale End and made over 100 appearances for the club before he was sold to Everton in the summer of 2019, per Transfermarkt.

Last season, the 28-year-old star made 38 appearances for Fulham, helping the London club finish 11th on the Premier League table, per Fotmob.

Based in London, where he now plies his trade in the English Premier League for Fulham, Iwobi’s lifestyle perfectly blends subtle sophistication and premium taste.

Fleet of cars owned by Iwobi

1. Ferrari 812 GTS - ₦640 Million

Leading the pack in Iwobi’s garage is the Ferrari 812 GTS, a bold and aggressive convertible that screams performance and prestige.

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi poses in front of his Bentley. Photo credit: @alexanderiwobi

Valued at ₦640 million, this Italian masterpiece is the most expensive ride in the player’s collection.

With a top speed of over 340 km/h and a 6.5-litre V12 engine producing 789 horsepower, the Ferrari 812 GTS is a car made for elite taste, and Iwobi fits the description.

Its sleek design, thunderous acceleration, and luxury finishings make it not just a car, but a statement.

2. Mercedes-Benz G63 (G-Wagon) - ₦315 Million

Also parked in Iwobi’s garage is the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, popularly known as the G-Wagon.

Priced at around ₦315 million, the G-Wagon is the go-to SUV for celebrities, athletes, and top-tier executives. Rugged yet refined, the G63 combines off-road power with city-style luxury.

For Iwobi, it’s not just about style, it’s about power, reliability, and comfort. With its turbocharged V8 engine and head-turning boxy look, the G-Wagon complements his image as a grounded but successful footballer.

3. Bentley Bentayga - ₦230 Million

Completing the trio is the Bentley Bentayga, a luxury SUV that offers understated elegance.

Worth around ₦230 million, this British SUV is all about comfort, class, and elite craftsmanship.

For a footballer who values both performance and comfort, the Bentayga is a perfect match. It reflects Iwobi’s quieter side, relaxed, smooth, and purposeful.

With a handcrafted interior and advanced tech features, the Bentayga brings the VIP lounge experience to the road.

A lifestyle that reflects success

While Iwobi isn’t one to flaunt his wealth excessively, the Super Eagles midfielder’s collection of high-end vcars speaks volumes about his success and refined lifestyle.

From high-performance speed to luxury cruising, his cars reflect various aspects of his personality, driven, stylish, and grounded in excellence.

Away from the pitch, Iwobi lives a relatively low-key life in London, often spotted in stylish but modest attire, enjoying time with family and friends, and giving back through charity.

