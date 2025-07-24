Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi and his club teammates have been banned from an activity in Fulham’s dressing room

Iwobi is an entertainer on and off the pitch, but one of his fan-favourite activities has been discontinued

The versatile midfielder has been one of Marco Silva’s best players since returning to London from Everton in 2023

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has confirmed that Fulham has banned him and his teammates from doing one of their favourite activities in the dressing room.

Iwobi spent his academy days at Arsenal’s Hale End and made over 100 appearances for the club before he was sold to Everton in the summer of 2019.

Calvin Bassey celebrates with Alex Iwobi after scoring for Fulham against Brighton. Photo by Rob Newell.

Source: Getty Images

He spent four seasons with the Toffees before agreeing to return to London with Fulham in 2019, where he has become one of the Premier League’s best creative players.

According to Stat Muse, he created 58 chances for his teammates, and only got six assists, underlining how low Fulham’s attack conversion rate was.

He also completed 47 dribbles, showcasing his ability to skilfully glide past opponents as if they were not there and entertaining the fans.

Fulham bans Iwobi's Snapchat in dressing room

Iwobi is not only skilful and entertaining on the pitch, but he is also a vibe with his teammates in the dressing room and during training sessions.

He runs a segment on his Snapchat called behind the scenes after matches from the dressing room, where he showcases what he and his teammates are up to.

The segment has been discontinued, and Iwobi confirmed in a video to his fans that a person in the club's media department instigated the ban.

“For those that are wondering why I've not been snapping BTS in the changing room, there's one person in the media team that's been saying I haven't been capturing the right stuff,” he said.

“So there's no more BTS. They also said I might get fined if I continue to do so. They're trying to ban Snap in our changing room.”

“It's a shame, man. I know you guys enjoy seeing what my teammates are like behind the scenes, but I have to respect the rules,” he concluded.

Fulham players celebrate after their 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest. Photo by Shaun Brooks.

Source: Getty Images

According to Pulse Sports, two notable events in the dressing room last season, which surfaced online, led to the ban of Snapchat videos.

Iwobi's Super Eagles teammate Calvin Bassey and Spanish international Adama Traore turned the dressing room into a ring for a playful wrestling match.

Another viral moment was footage which showed Iwobi, Bassey and Issa Diop celebrating the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, which they called the Snapchat derby, with Nigerian defender Ola Aina in the other team.

Iwobi released rap single with Odumodublvck

Legit.ng previously reported that Iwobi released a rap single titled “Hop Out” featuring Afrobeats star Odumodublvck in April.

It was his second single after releasing “What’s Luv” in 2024, having also become the first Premier League footballer to release an EP in the same year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng