Former Super Eagles striker and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champion Brown Ideye has called out Enyimba Football Club over unpaid wages from the 2024/25 season.

The forward, who joined the People's Elephants in December 2024 on a short-term contract until the end of the season, expressed his frustration in a post on social media.

The 36-year-old forward, who previously played for clubs like West Brom, Dynamo Kyiv, and Olympiacos, signed with Enyimba as a free agent after a stint with Kuwaiti club Al-Yarmouk.

His return to the NPFL after 17years, having last played for Ocean Boys in 2006, was seen as a boost for the local league back home per CAF.

Ideye made a notable impact, scoring four goals in 10 league appearances and one in the CAF Confederation Cup, helping Ethe Aba-based outfit finish sixth with 14 wins.

However, his allegations highlight ongoing financial issues within the club, including meagre daily meal allowances of ₦7,000-₦8,000 for players during away games.

He had sparked discussions about player welfare and financial management in the NPFL, even at prestigious clubs like Enyimba.

Nigerian football legend Kanu Nwankwo, current chairman of the club, following his appointment into the role by the Abia State Governor Alex Otti in 2023, as the former Arsenal star replaces long-serving Felix Anyansi Agwu, who has served since 2011.

Ideye wrote on his official X handle:

"Because I get money I should not ask for one I work for? Please pay me and the players last season match bonuses Enyimba FC.

"The season ended in May, till now nothing. New season will star next month."

Meanwhile, fans have taken to the comment section of the post to react. Edoxiem replied:

@XEdoziem replied:

"If you knew you'd drag them on the internet, you shouldn't have gone to actually play for them.

"So much from a professional. You know the Nigerian system, you played in the super Eagles yet you still drag them here. Oga drag them till dem pay you."

@Saodami1 said:

"Baba dey abroad, he never for once called any club out.

"E reach Naija, Dem think say Brown Ideye na like all the natural Naija based players that have seen suffering and silent.

@Naplaymaker said:

"So Kanu Nwankwo is seating as the chairman of Enyimba and the club is this backward? "Y’all see that being as ex player doesn’t make you a good administrator?"

@barrysick wrote:

"This is a great disgrace to Kanu Nwankwo. Felix Ayansi managed the club for over 20 years without such an incident, until Alex Otti decided to be absurd and sacked Ayansi for a Kanu."

@Young7000132407 said:

"Omo Nigeria league is dead. When will our government invest on this league and stop this embarrassment?

"Imagine Bruno calling United out to pay him his last season match bonuses? Nigeria government save our league."

