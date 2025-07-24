Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi was spotted cruising on the streets of London in his Ferrari 812 GTS

Iwobi is one of the highest-paid Nigerian footballers despite playing for mid-table Premier League club Fulham

He has spent the entirety of his professional career in England playing for Arsenal, Everton and Fulham

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi was spotted cruising around West London in a luxurious Ferrari 812 GTS, estimated to be worth ₦650 million.

Iwobi has spent the majority of his life living in London and briefly moved to Liverpool when he left Arsenal to play for Everton from 2019 to 2023.

Alex Iwobi in action for Fulham during a Premier League game. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

He returned to London with Fulham in 2023, signing a five-year contract worth £80,000 (₦176,000,000) per week, as noted by Sportsrac.

This figure places him as the number three on the list of the highest-paid Nigerian footballers in Europe, behind Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze.

Iwobi cruises in ₦650m Ferrari

As seen in a viral video on TikTok, Iwobi was spotted at Fulham’s training ground parking lot speaking to club and national teammate Calvin Bassey.

The two Nigerian players spoke about their BTS Snapchat sessions, which the club banned ahead of the new season after it was adjudged to share sensitive information.

The car which Iwobi was driving was confirmed to be the Ferrari GTS 812, which costs an estimated $433,765 (₦650 million).

According to Ferrari, it has a retractable hard top, which opens in 4 seconds at a speed of 45km/hr, but does not alter the dimensions of the interior.

The 812 GTS is a remake of that Ferrari Spider launched 50 years ago, and has a V12 engine and can reach a speed of 100 km/hr in three seconds.

It is one of the many in the Super Eagles star’s collection of expensive and luxury cars, ranging from Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons to Lamborghinis.

He owns a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon G63, Mercedes-Benz S class convertible, BMW 7 series, Range Rover, Bentley Continental GT, and a Lamborghini Aventador.

Alex Iwobi arrives at Craven Cottage before Fulham vs Everton. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Iwobi praises football’s impact on his life

Iwobi grew up watching his uncle, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, playing football and emphasised the impact of football in changing the lives of many people.

He admitted that it took many young boys out of a life of crime that was prevalent in the neighbourhoods where they grew up around the world.

“Playing football is a way of taking people where I’m from away from crime,” Iwobi told The Athletic.

“Football is the sport that brings people together; it’s more than just a game. Luckily for me, my uncle was good at football. He’s always been an idol.”

Nigerian players with most expensive cars

Legit.ng previously analysed the Super Eagles stars with the most expensive cars after Victor Osimhen acquired a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth ₦900 million.

AC Milan star Samuel Chukwueze also bought a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63, with the price ranging from ₦605 million to almost a billion naira.

