Former Super Eagles star Brown Ideye has lamented the welfare package of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) players last season

The 36-year-old signed a one-year deal with former Champions Enyimba after his sojourn with Al-Yarmouk

The AFCON winner shared what is entailed in attending an away match as an NPFL player

Brown Ideye has explained the allowance structure of Enyimba players when they play away matches in the Nigeria Premier Football League.

The Bayelsa United star played for the People's Elephant in the 2024/25 NPFL season, scoring two goals in seven matches.

Ideye, who won the NPFL title with defunct Ocean Boys, returned to Nigeria after playing a season with Kuwait club Al-Yarmouk in 2022.

Enyimba finished in 6th place after securing 14 wins, 13 draws, and 11 losses last season, per ESPN.

NPFL players are suffering - Ideye

Super Eagles legend Brown Ideye said the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) players are going through a lot while playing for their respective clubs.

Speaking on the Bet9ja Home Turf Podcast, the Dynamo Kyiv legend said players are given as low as ₦7,000 per day for their meals when they travel.

Ideye said the funds for the entire team are transferred to the captain of the side, who in turn distributes the money to the players individually. He said:

"I will say they are not taking good care of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) players. At Eyinmba, the players are receiving ₦7,000 a day, sometimes ₦8,000.

Let's say we have a game today, the money will be transferred to the captain to share the ₦7,000 to ₦8,000; the money is not even stable.

If you doubt me, I will call someone to confirm this for you and put it on speaker. It is not for breakfast, lunch or dinner; I meant a day.

"Let's assume we have a match in Lagos on Sunday, we usually go a day before. Those three days, we get paid for Friday and Saturday, Sunday you are on your own."

Match bonuses are paid monthly - Ideye

Former Goztepe player Brown Ideye revealed that match bonuses of NPFL players are paid at the end of the month.

The 36-year-old explained that the match bonuses are decided between the captain and club chairmen/management before it is related to the entire team.

The former West Brom forward emphasised that the bonuses are determined by the opponent's and league standing. He said:

"The worst part is that you don't receive match bonuses weekly or monthly, but at the end of the season. The match bonuses depend on what the captain and the chairman/director agreed before the commencement of the league; they do not have a fixed amount. This was what I met on the ground when I joined the club last season.

"The match bonuses depend on the importance of the match. If it is a game we really need, the bonus is increased to ₦30,000 or ₦40,000, but on average, ₦15,000 and sometimes ₦10,000. If you are not among the team, you can get like ₦5,000."

Enyimba signed Brown Ideye to help bolster the team ahead of the CAF Confederations Cup and their NPFL campaign, per The Cable.

