Cristiano Ronaldo’s Gulfstream G650 is worth $75 million and ranks among the most luxurious private jets in football

Lionel Messi’s Gulfstream V costs $45 million but trails behind Ronaldo’s in price and prestige

Football legends like Pele, Beckham, and Neymar also own some of the world’s most elite private aircraft

From Pele's flying palace to Cristiano Ronaldo’s ultra-modern Gulfstream G650, football stars don't just dominate the field, they also rule the skies.

Whether you're team Messi or team Ronaldo, one thing is clear: luxury has no limits in the world of the super-rich professional footballers.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Gulfstream G650 is a marvel of aviation luxury, boasting a value of $75 million. Photo credit: Simple Flying

Source: UGC

Ronaldo and Messi are two of the highest earners presently still active in football, and their lifestyle off the pitch and how they travel shows their level of class.

Here. Legit.ng takes a look at the top footballers with the most expensive private jets.

9 footballers with the most expensive private jets

1. Pele – Emirates Boeing 777 ($80 million)

The late Brazilian legend flew in a league of his own. Pele’s custom Emirates Boeing 777, worth an estimated $80 million, was a commercial-grade aircraft turned private jet.

The aircraft boasts lounges, meeting rooms, and long-range capabilities, befitting a man often referred to as the King of Football.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – Gulfstream G650 ($75 million)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Gulfstream G650 is nothing short of spectacular. Valued at $75 million, this jet accommodates 18 passengers and has a range of over 7,000 nautical miles, per Gulfstream.com.

It features top-tier leather interiors, Wi-Fi, satellite phone, and a full-sized bed, perfect for a footballer constantly crossing continents.

Whether flying to Saudi Arabia for a match or jetting to the Mediterranean for vacation, Ronaldo does it in style.

3. Lionel Messi – Gulfstream V ($45 million)

Messi may be the G.O.A.T. on the pitch, but in the air, Ronaldo edges him out.

Lionel Messi's Gulfstream V costs $45 million and comes with a sleek design, comfortable lounge areas, high-end features, and names of his family members on the steps. Photo credit: Simple Flying

Source: UGC

Messi’s $45 million Gulfstream V is still a powerhouse, capable of long-haul luxury travel. It includes a kitchen, two bathrooms, and seats 16 passengers, per Simple Flying.

Personal touches include his iconic No.10 on the tail and his family's names etched on the stairs, a nod to the grounded personality of this global superstar.

4. David Beckham – Bombardier Challenger 350 ($27 million)

David Beckham’s $27 million Bombardier Challenger 350 combines business class with football celebrity.

Known for its sleek design, this aircraft offers unmatched cabin comfort, ideal for his global schedule, brand ventures, and family getaways.

5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Cessna Citation Longitude ($26 million)

Never one to go unnoticed, Zlatan’s Cessna Citation Longitude is a blend of speed and luxury.

Priced at $26 million, the jet features advanced avionics and a quiet cabin, perfect for the ex-Manchester United and PSG striker’s dramatic entrances.

6. Wayne Rooney – Dassault Falcon 900LX ($23 million)

Wayne Rooney takes to the skies in the Falcon 900LX, a versatile jet with intercontinental range and a price tag of $23 million. It fits his post-retirement managerial lifestyle and family travels.

7. Neymar – Cessna Citation Sovereign ($22 million)

Neymar Jr. owns a $22 million Cessna Citation Sovereign, renowned for its cabin comfort and performance.

Whether he's flying from Brazil to Saudi Arabia or vacationing in Paris, this jet delivers elite-level convenience.

8. Paul Pogba – Gulfstream G280 ($20 million)

Paul Pogba’s Gulfstream G280, worth $20 million, is a mid-size executive jet with big-time appeal. It offers Wi-Fi, leather seats, and stunning speed, a nod to Pogba’s flashy but focused lifestyle.

9. Gareth Bale – Cessna Citation XLS+ ($8 million)

Last but not least, Gareth Bale owns a Cessna Citation XLS+ valued at $8 million.

While it’s the least expensive on the list, it’s efficient, stylish, and perfectly suited for short-haul trips between his homes and golf courses.

Inside Ronaldo’s exotic private jet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has splashed $75million on an exotic private jet. The Al-Nassr of Saudi striker is one man who will stop at nothing in splashing the cash on anything luxury.

It was gathered that the new jet can reach speeds of up to 610mph and can accommodate about 19 passengers.

The jet also has sleeping facilities for 10 travellers on board and is fitted with amenities such as an electric oven, Wi-Fi, a telephone, a multimedia system, a microwave, and a refrigerator.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng