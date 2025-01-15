Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's New $75M Private Jet Capable of Reaching 610mph

Cristiano Ronaldo has splashed the cash on an exotic private jet said to be worth around $75million

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner can travel comfortably with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez and their children

At least 10 travellers on board can enjoy the sleeping facilities while travelling at speeds of up to 610mph

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has splashed $75million on an exotic private jet.

The Al-Nassr of Saudi striker is one man who will stop at nothing in splashing the cash on anything luxury.

This will enable him to travel in style when heading to the Middle East, where he is currently based.

Cristiano Ronaldo buys $75million-worth private jet. Photo: Rui Silva.

Source: Getty Images

He already had a $24million-worth Gulfstream G200, which he bought back in 2015.

Turkish outlet Daily Sabah reports that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner recently parted with that mode of transport and upgraded to the Gulfstream G650.

It was gathered that the new jet can reach speeds of up to 610mph and can accommodate about 19 passengers.

As a result, the 39-year-old can travel comfortably with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez and their children.

The jet also has sleeping facilities for 10 travellers on board and is fitted with amenities such as an electric oven, Wi-Fi, a telephone, a multimedia system, a microwave, and a refrigerator.

A storage is also designed somewhere in the cabin where Ronaldo and Georgina can arrange their designer clothes.

The new Gulfstream is crested with the footballer's CR7 initials and a silhouette of his iconic ‘Siuuu’ goal celebration pose.

GOAL added that it is designed for intercontinental travels, and the striker can use it for both club and national team commitments.

Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth

Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth continues to grow even as he enters the twilight of his professional football career.

In 2020, he was confirmed as the first active team sport athlete to surpass $1 billion in career earnings.

According to Forbes, the forward, who has a lifetime deal with Nike, has invested heavily in several businesses, including his CR7-branded hotels, accessories, clothing, and gyms.

As of October 2024, he had over 923 million followers across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Since joining Saudi outfit Al Nassr in 2022, the proven goal scorer's net worth has boosted significantly as he is worth around £500 million.

He became the highest-paid player after an eye-catching £107 million at the start of 2023.

One Football added that Cristiano Ronaldo's £173 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr dwarfs those of other superstars, including Lionel Messi, Neymar, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe.

Al-Nassr gifts Ronaldo a luxurious BMW

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo expanded his enviable automobile fleet with a $207,000 BMW XM Red Label after Al-Nassr presented it as a gift.

The Portuguese sensation joined, and his club teammates received the luxurious gift after Al-Nassr partnered with German automaker BMW.

First-team players, including Sadio Mane, and head coach Stefano Pioli were among the recipients.

