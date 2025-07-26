Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first active footballer to hit billionaire status, surpassing Lionel Messi

The Portugal forward’s new Al Nassr contract is worth $620 million, including an ownership stake, luxury perks, and bonuses

Cristiano now ranks among the wealthiest athletes ever, joining Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and LeBron James in the elite list

Cristiano Ronaldo has made history once again, this time not with a goal, trophy, or record-breaking performance on the pitch, but in his bank account.

The Portuguese legend has officially become the first active footballer to become a billionaire, overtaking long-time rival Lionel Messi in personal net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cristiano’s latest contract extension with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr has sent his wealth soaring beyond the billion-dollar mark, setting a new standard for financial success in sports.

The game-changing Al Nassr contract

Cristiano’s move to Al Nassr in December 2022 was already groundbreaking, but his June 2025 contract extension has completely rewritten the rulebook.

The two-year deal, running until June 2027, is reportedly worth £492 million, making it the most lucrative sports contract ever.

Key features of the deal include:

$224 million base salary per year

$31–$48 million signing bonus

15% ownership stake in Al Nassr (valued at $42 million)

$5 million in annual private jet expenses

A 16-person full-time staff covered by the club

Up to $20 million in additional performance bonuses

On top of this, Cristiano is expected to generate $76 million in commercial endorsements, pushing the total possible value of the contract to an unbelievable $936 million.

Cristiano and Messi battle continues off the pitch

Ronaldo and Messi’s legendary football rivalry has spanned over a decade, but in recent years, their earnings have taken very different trajectories.

While Messi continues to rake in millions with Inter Miami and endorsement deals, Cristiano’s decision to join and commit to Al Nassr has unlocked levels of wealth no footballer has ever seen.

Unlike traditional club deals, Cristiano’s Al Nassr contract offers equity, luxury, and total lifestyle support, elevating him beyond just a player into a global sports mogul.

Cristiano’s legacy continues beyond wealth

Now 40 years old, Cristiano continues to defy expectations, not only remaining competitive on the pitch but now setting the standard for athlete wealth off it.

With a net worth that officially exceeds $1 billion, he joins the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Tiger Woods in the exclusive billionaire athlete club, per Forbes.

This moment cements Ronaldo’s status as more than just a football legend; he is a global brand, an entrepreneur, and the richest active footballer in history.

Cristiano pens new mega Al Nassr contract

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a fresh two-year contract extension with Al Nassr, securing his future in the Saudi Pro League.

The forward, who signed for the club in 2022 after parting ways with Manchester United, has netted 93 goals in 105 matches across all competitions.

