The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Rwanda and South Africa in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in September

Nigeria must win those games, particularly against South Africa, to retain their chances of qualifying for the World Cup

Head coach Eric Chelle has disclosed the selection criteria he deploys since taking over the team in January

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has disclosed the selection criteria for the team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in September.

Chelle took over the team in January, and his immediate responsibility was to turn around the World Cup qualifying campaign and secure the ticket.

Eric Chelle during Nigeria's Unity Cup win over Jamaica. Photo by Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria sat fifth with three points from seven games before his arrival, and his first two games were must-win matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Per BBC Sports, he has yet to taste defeat in charge of the team after five games, two of which came in competitive outings.

He boosted the country's hope of qualifying for the Mundial with a 2-0 away win over Rwanda, but a disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo dampened the hopes.

The Franco-Malian manager led Nigeria to wins against Ghana and Jamaica in London in the Unity Cup, a four-nation mini-tournament in May/June.

He followed it up with a comeback 1-1 draw against Russia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, to round up the first post-season international break.

Chelle explains his selection criteria

The squad selection under Chelle has come under scrutiny from Nigerian football fans, many of whom claim he prioritises the popular over those in form.

The manager, ahead of the World Cup qualifier in September, has clarified his selection and disclosed the four main criteria for players to make the team.

“First of all, you need to have playing time. You need to be in top physical shape, and you need to be good too,” Chelle told Onze Mondial.

“Then, the last thing is tactically. As a coach, you don't have time. When I took over the Nigerian national team, I only had two sessions before the match.

He reiterated his start to life as Super Eagles head coach, during which his first matches came in high-profile situations, stressing the need for quality in all areas.

“Physically, the player has to be in shape. He also has to be tactically intelligent to be ready to understand and apply my instructions. You also need good technical quality. And finally, you have to be mentally ready.”

Super Eagles stars before the 2-0 win over Rwanda in Kigali. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Twitter

Nigerian journalist Osaze Ero applauds the conditions listed, but faults previous selections and is looking forward to seeing Chelle live out his criteria.

“Well, I think he has listed quite a good set of criteria to consider for inviting players to the Super Eagles camp. But the things he has stated beg the question: how true has he been to them since his appointment?” he told Legit.ng.

“You want players with regular playing time, tactical intelligence, and mental readiness, yet the team list is announced and a certain Cyriel Dessers misses out in favour of Sadiq Umar or Kelechi Iheanacho. Chrisantus Uche has been playing competitively in La Liga, yet several players — including one who left Belgium for the MLS — made the team list ahead of him.

“The truth is, outlining criteria and expectations is easy, but living up to them — that’s where the issue lies. The amount of politicking surrounding Nigerian football honestly makes this hard to live with. Can he do these things? Absolutely. Has he been doing them? It's a firm no for me. Will the Nigerian system of operation allow him to uphold these standards? Another firm no, in my opinion."

“All I can say is, I’d love to see him try in the upcoming international window. Let’s see if he can actually follow through on what he has outlined,” he concluded.

Sunday Oliseh kicks against Chelle

Legit.ng reported that Sunday Oliseh kicked against Eric Chelle after the Malian was appointed as the head coach of the Nigerian national team.

The Super Eagles legend claimed that no other African nation would hire Nigerians as a coach, hence it is a slap on our indigenous coaches for Chelle to be appointed.

