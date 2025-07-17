Cole Palmer was the man of the match in the final and the best player of the tournament at the FIFA Club World Cup

Palmer single-handedly helped Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain with two goals and an assist to Joao Pedro

The England international have a two-word response when asked if he can win the Ballon d'Or after his great season

Cole Palmer has shared his thoughts after he was quizzed on the possibility of winning the Ballon d'Or after helping Chelsea win the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Palmer has been Chelsea’s best player since joining the club from Manchester City in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of £42.5 million, including add-ons.

Cole Palmer lifts the trophy after Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup. Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire.

Source: Getty Images

He was the central figure as Chelsea won two trophies this season, the UEFA Europa Conference League and the just-concluded Club World Cup.

He provided two assists for Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson while Chelsea were a goal down to turn the Conference League final around, with the Blues eventually winning 4-1.

In the Club World Cup final, the versatile attacker scored twice in the first half and assisted João Pedro for the third goal in the additional minutes.

Palmer speaks about Ballon d'Or ambition

His performances in the big moments, particularly in the Club World Cup, which was the tournament of the best teams from every continent, put him in the conversation for the Ballon d'Or.

The England international, however, is not too keen and admits he would want to keep winning trophies for his club rather than thinking of individual awards.

“Not really,” he told talkSPORT after the match.

“[I care about] Winning trophies and stuff,” he added.

“Obviously, the individual stuff comes with it, like in my first season, all the individual awards came with it, but I don’t really think about them too much.”

He is unlikely to win the award this year, but should be voted into the top 10 after his individual brilliance yielded results for the team.

Palmer opens up about conversation with Trump

Palmer was named the man of the match in the 3-0 win over PSG and subsequently was awarded the Golden Ball as the best player during the tournament.

Cole Palmer receives his Golden Ball award from US President Donald Trump. Photo by Chip Somodevilla.

Source: Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump, who presented the medals and awards, and trophy, had a short conversation with Palmer while giving him his award.

“When he gave me the award, he said his son is my biggest fan. I can't remember what I said. I think I said, ‘Thank you’ or something,” he told Daily Mail.

Trump caused confusion after staying on the podium as Chelsea captain Reece James lifted the trophy.

Dembele drops in Ballon d'Or power rankings

Legit.ng reported that Ousmane Dembele dropped places in the latest Ballon d'Or power rankings as Palmer broke into the top three after the Club World Cup.

Dembele’s performance at the tournament, particularly in the final, dealt his chances a massive blow and allowed Barcelona star Lamine Yamal to reclaim the top spot.

