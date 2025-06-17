Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has once again criticised the appointment of Eric Chelle as head coach of the men’s senior national team

The former coach stated that there are many ex-internationals capable of managing the Super Eagles more effectively than the Franco-Malian tactician

He also named players he introduced to the three-time AFCON champions during his time in charge

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) appointed Eric Chelle as head coach of the Super Eagles in January 2025, succeeding interim manager Augustine Eguavoen.

The former Mali manager was tasked with qualifying Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and reaching the final of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Super Eagles had yet to win a World Cup qualifying match before his appointment, including a disappointing away loss to Benin Republic under former coach Gernot Rohr.

Nigeria Head Coach Eric Chelle lifts the 2025 Unity Cup with the Super Eagles players at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Mike Hewitt.

Chelle began his tenure with a 2-0 victory over Rwanda in a Group C qualifier at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, followed by a frustrating 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo last March per BBC.

The former Mali coach also led Nigeria to victory in the Unity Cup, successfully defending the title while giving both home-based and foreign-based players a platform to showcase their talents.

Since taking charge, Chelle has recorded three wins and two draws across all competitions.

Eric Chelle lifts the Unity Cup trophy to celebrate Nigeria winning against Jamaica at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Oliseh not impressed by Chelle's record

AFCON winner Sunday Oliseh has criticised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for appointing a foreign coach to lead the Super Eagles.

According to Daily Post, the Atlanta '96 gold medallist insisted that Nigeria is blessed with a wealth of experienced local coaches capable of managing the national team successfully.

The former Ajax midfielder added that appointing foreign managers has become a recurring pattern under successive football administrations in the country. He said via Channels TV:

”I am totally against having that role not being handed over to a Nigerian because we have qualified Nigerians who can do that job."

Oliseh lists players he introduced to Super Eagles

Sunday Oliseh has highlighted the quality players he brought into the Super Eagles during his tenure as head coach.

According to TnTSports, Oliseh was appointed in 2015 following the dismissal of the late Stephen Keshi by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The 50-year-old revealed that he introduced Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, and Kelechi Iheanacho to the national team, citing their unique playing styles as key reasons for their selection. He said:

”When you are talking of a defensive midfield role, I was the one who brought in the young man Wilfred Ndidi.

"It was at the same time I brought in Alex Nwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho, and I gave them their first call-up because they had the quality to do it."

Chelle breaks silence on appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eric Chelle has publicly dismissed speculation that he secured his role with Nigeria’s senior national team through behind-the-scenes influence or personal connections.

The Franco-Malian tactician revealed that he applied through the formal process advertised by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and underwent the necessary interviews like every other candidate.

Chelle further shared that he presented a comprehensive football vision and tactical plan to the NFF during a coaches’ conference, which aligned with the federation’s ambitions for the Super Eagles.

