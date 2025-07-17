Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen reportedly turned down a N44 billion annual offer from Saudi club Al Hilal

The 26-year-old is currently eyeing a move to Europe after conquering the Super Lig, winning two titles

A fan urged the 2023 CAF Player of the Year to make a move to the Saudi Pro League for a couple of years and turn his attention to politics in Edo State

Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal tabled ₦44 billion to lure Victor Osimhen to the club ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Al Hilal packaged a tax-free weekly wage of £425,000, the same offer reportedly rejected by Osimhen last year.

Meanwhile, Napoli have rejected four bids from Galatasaray despite matching Osimhen's €75 million release clause.

The Super Eagles star accepted Galatasaray's three-year contract worth €16 million per season, and the Turkish champions immediately entered talks with Napoli.

The Lions’ first two bids, worth €55 million and €60 million, were swiftly rejected as the Neapolitans were unwilling to accept any offer below their €75 million release clause.

Galatasaray eventually agreed to match the release clause, but in five instalments, which Napoli yet again rejected, and the Turkish club prepared a new offer, per Punch.

Fan advises Osimhen to join politics

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has been told to become a gubernatorial candidate for Edo State in the future.

In a post on X, the fan wants the Nigerian international to accept the enticing offer from Al Hilal for 3 years and channel it into politics. The fan wrote:

"If I’m Victor Osimhen, I’d go to Saudi Arabia and collect that ridiculous salary from Al-Hilal for 3yrs. Then come back to Nigeria to be a contender for Edo State’s gubernatorial candidate!"

Fans react

@emeciano said:

"Politics for naija na in u dey see less?......after primaries alone money wey don komot fit give u stroke."

@EdorheJones wrote:

"Contender Ke?

"Main Candidate.

"Osimhen do give joy to people for street pass Politicians."

@jayjayehi added:

"Why is Ronaldo not one of the richest persons in the world? Why did John Duran left Saudi? why did Henderson left there too? They don't really pay.

"Ronald not even amongst the top 109 richest persons in the world."

@Opeolu_waa said:

""I don see who get business idea pass me."

@just_lawson__ wrote:

"Which Edo state?

Person wey Dey claim Lagos

Ighalo wants Osimhen in Saudi Pro League

Former Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo urged Victor Osimhen to join the Saudi Pro League ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The Al Wedha player told the 2023 CAF Player of the Year to make money in the Middle East before moving back to Europe.

Ighalo, who moved to the Saudi League after leaving Manchester United in 2021, said Osimhen should ignore criticism coming from every angle and seal the deal. He said via Echo Room Podcast:

“My advice is for him to go to Saudi Arabia, play for two years, make money, and then come back to Europe.”

Osimhen slammed by old men for abandoning his family

Legit.ng earlier reported that professed family members have accused Victor Osimhen of neglecting them after rising to prominence in international and club football.

An elderly man named Omuyiwa John shared the supposed story of how the highly-rated striker's father moved to Lagos and eventually met his future wife.

John also claimed the community raised money for Patrick when his wife passed to help complete their marriage rites.

