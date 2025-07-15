Galatasaray are currently not progressing with the negotiation for the signing of Victor Osimhen

Napoli proposed two fresh demands after the Turkish champions met their initial conditions

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has refused to resume for pre-season medical checks in Naples

Galatasaray are currently not going ahead with the signing of Victor Osimhen after Napoli rejected their latest proposal and made two fresh demands.

Galatasaray and Napoli have been locked in negotiations for more than a week after Osimhen accepted to continue at the club where he spent last season on loan.

Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's 3-0 title-winning match against Kayserispor. Photo by Huseyin Yavuz.

Source: Getty Images

The Turkish champions made two quickfire offers worth €55 million and €60 million, both of which were rejected, with Napoli holding out for the full €75 million.

Gala accepted to match that fee, but in five instalments, which Napoli refused, demanding the full fee paid upfront, which the Lions cannot afford.

A new proposal with more than half of the fee paid upfront and the rest in four instalments was sent in, and again, the Italian Serie A champions turned it down.

Galatasaray’s last offer was €40 million upfront, and the remaining €35 million paid in two instalments in 2027, but the Italian club rejected it.

Galatasaray ready to quit Osimhen’s deal

Napoli, after rejecting the fourth offer, sent a counteroffer of the instalment paid in 2026 and included a 20% sell-on clause, both of which Galatasaray rejected.

The deal is on a standstill as of this moment. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Turkish Super League winners will only continue discussions if the conditions change, which Napoli are unwilling to yield.

According to Buchi Laba, a Nigerian journalist and close friend of the player, he accused the Italian club of frustrating the player, the same thing they did last summer.

He added that Galatasaray are discussing internally whether to make another offer to Napoli or walk away as they would not accept the sell-on clause.

Napoli's tough stance got football fans talking, many of whom blamed the Serie A club for their tightfistedness in negotiations.

Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's season finale against Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

@Jibsman1 wrote:

“Osimhen should forfeit this one year and walk on a free transfer next year. Napoli ends up losing 10m in wages to him and 70m in transfer fees.”

@jujupunter wrote:

“Well, it's business. They want more money for their star man & want it as soon as possible. Can't blame them. If nor be say 1year too long, Osimhen would hav just sat it out and leave on free transfer by 2026, cos this Napoli just dey very annoyin. Sell on Clause after 75m ?😂💔”

@deenayah wrote:

“Sell on clause after agreeing to pay 75 million, Napoli must think Galatasaray are slow, osimhen deserves better.”

Napoli threatens Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Napoli threatened Victor Osimhen with disciplinary action if he fails to report for the medical checks ahead of pre-season.

The players began returning for pre-season training on July 14, but the Super Eagles forward reportedly sent in a medical certificate explaining why he cannot travel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng