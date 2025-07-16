Galatasaray are the frontrunners to sign Victor Osimhen this summer and are in negotiations with Napoli

The Turkish champions face competition from other clubs, including Al-Hilal and Italian side Juventus

Former Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo has shared his thoughts about what Osimhen should do

Former Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo has shared his thoughts about the discussions surrounding Victor Osimhen’s future ahead of his impending Napoli exit.

Osimhen and Napoli will part ways permanently this summer after five years at the club, the last of which he spent on a season-long loan at Galatasaray.

He scored 37 goals and provided eight assists, prompting the club to want to sign him permanently and also alerting other clubs to register their interest.

Osimhen has chosen Galatasaray among the clubs interested after the Turkish Super League champions offered him a three-year contract worth €16 million per season.

The deal is not done as Napoli keep changing the conditions, frustrating the club and player, as Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal lurk in the corner.

The Nigerian forward has previously turned down multiple proposals worth up to €45 million per season from the Saudi PIF-funded club.

Odion Ighalo advises Victor Osimhen

Former Super Eagles forward Ighalo has advised his colleague Osimhen on the club he should join, outlining how he would navigate the next years of his career.

Ighalo admitted that his opinion may be unpopular and could earn him criticism from Nigerians, but he believes Osimhen should accept Al-Hilal's offer.

“We all have opinions, but sometimes that doesn’t matter. Your opinion may not, mine may not. But here is my own opinion, even if you crucify me for it, I don’t care,” he told Echo Room Podcast.

“Victor Osimhen won the Italian Serie A title with Napoli and also won the Golden Boot award. He went to Turkey and won the league and Golden Boot with Galatasaray, also winning the African Footballer of the Year.

“My advice is for him to go to Saudi Arabia, play for two years, make money, and then come back to Europe.”

Ighalo has been in Saudi Arabia since 2021 after leaving Manchester United and has played for Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab and Al-Wehda, where his contract expired in June.

According to Goal, Ighalo's thoughts align with Napoli's preference, which is to see the striker leave Europe and accept Al-Hilal.

Napoli expressed this intention subtly by inserting the condition that Galatasaray will not sell him back to Italy, where Juventus is interested, in the next three years.

The major blockage to Napoli approving Galatasaray’s offer is the provision of a bank document and accepting a new 20% sell-on clause.

PSG reignite interest in Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Paris Saint-Germain have reignited their interest in Osimhen after suffering a humiliating loss to Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup final.

The French champions had a personal term agreement with the Nigerian forward last summer worth €14 million per year, but could not convince Napoli to sell.

