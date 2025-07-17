Galatasaray and Napoli have been in active negotiations for Victor Osimhen, but no agreement yet

Napoli have rejected four bids from Galatasaray despite matching Osimhen's €75 million release clause

The reason has emerged for the Italian Serie A champion’s reluctance to sanction the striker’s move

Napoli are yet to approve Victor Osimhen’s permanent sale to Galatasaray after two weeks of negotiation between the two clubs.

Osimhen, on Monday, July 7, accepted Galatasaray's three-year contract worth €16 million per season, and the Turkish champions immediately entered talks with Napoli.

The Lions’ first two bids, worth €55 million and €60 million, were swiftly rejected as the Neapolitans were unwilling to accept any offer below his €75 million release clause.

Galatasaray eventually agreed to match the release clause, but in five instalments, which Napoli yet again rejected, and the Turkish club prepared a new offer.

Their new offer was €40mil up front and €35mil paid in two instalments in 2027, along with a bank guarantee, which Napoli requested.

The Italian Serie A champions rejected yet again as they want most of the cash upfront and do not want their instalments to exceed 2026.

Why Napoli have not sanctioned Osimhen’s sale

Each time an offer is rejected, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis adds a new clause to the terms and this time it has reached a point Galatasaray do not want to continue yielding.

According to AS, de Laurentiis demanded a 20% sell-on clause and a guarantee that the striker would not be sold to Italy for three years, with Galatasaray interested.

The Turkish Cup winners reportedly agreed to not sell him to Italy, but rejected the sell-on clause, which they feel is outrageous for a €75 million player.

According to Goal, Galatasaray will consider taking it up with FIFA if there is no breakthrough, as the conditions given by FIFA are not in the player's contract.

The current standoff between Napoli and Galatasaray has given other interested clubs optimism that they will take advantage and enter the race.

Napoli reportedly prefers to sell the player to Saudi Arabia, where Al-Hilal are interested and are ready to pay his release clause and have previously offered him €45 million per season.

Galatasaray president furious with sporting director

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek is reportedly furious with sporting director Abdullah Kavukcu over his failure to close the deal for Osimhen.

“I gave you everything you asked for. You asked for €75 million, and I gave you that too. You still haven't finalised the transfer,” he said as quoted by Nexus Sports.

“Absolutely finalise Osimhen. There's no turning back now. I don't want to hear anything negative.”

Odion Ighalo advises Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Odion Ighalo advised Osimhen as the striker is seeking a permanent exit from Napoli and has decided to join Galatasaray.

The former Super Eagles striker told his colleague to move to Saudi Arabia and make money, and he should be able to return to Europe in two years.

