Chelsea delivered a remarkable performance on Sunday night, defeating Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 to lift the FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The Blues dominated the match from the first whistle, with Cole Palmer producing a spectacular first-half display, scoring twice and setting up Joao Pedro for the third goal.

Palmer’s opening goal came in the 22nd minute after a mistake by PSG’s Nuno Mendes. The Chelsea midfielder made no mistake in slotting the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma, per ESPN.

Palmer’s second was a moment of brilliance. After receiving a through ball from Levi Colwill, he dazzled a defender before burying his finish into the bottom left corner.

Palmer then turned provider before halftime, finding Joao Pedro with a precise ball. The Brazilian broke the offside trap and lofted a beautiful chip over the PSG keeper to seal the win.

PSG, who ended the match with 10 men, had no answer to Chelsea’s pace and precision.

Nigerian pastor’s prophecy comes true

While Chelsea’s on-field performance turned heads, a viral prophecy from Nigerian pastor Prophet Usen stole the spotlight online.

Hours before kickoff, a video shared on TikTok showed the prophet boldly declaring that Chelsea would beat PSG 3-0 in the final, a prediction that turned out to be 100% accurate.

Prophet Usen MJ, also known as "The Man in Ile-Ife," is a prophetic voice and pastor, founder of SWAT Nations Church. He is known for his prophetic ministry, teaching, and compassionate leadership.

In the now-viral clip, Prophet Usen said he had “seen the outcome in a vision” but initially hesitated, reportedly leaning towards a PSG win.

However, according to commentary accompanying the video, Chelsea fans convinced the prophet to stick to what he saw, and he went on to predict the exact scoreline, Chelsea 3, PSG 0.

Football fans across social media were left in awe as the final whistle confirmed the prophetic scoreline.

The pastor has since been trending, with fans dubbing him the “Oracle of Football” and jokingly urging him to reveal future match results.

Prophecy sparks new wave of reactions

Prophet Usen’s correct prediction has reignited interest in football “visions” and spiritual predictions, a phenomenon not uncommon in Nigerian sports culture.

From World Cup outcomes to AFCON wins, religious figures have often claimed foresight in major tournaments, but rarely with such precise accuracy as this.

Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Instagram have been flooded with clips and memes from the prophecy video.

Many are calling for the pastor to continue sharing predictions, while others have reacted with a mix of humour, faith, and amazement.

Chelsea’s prize money after victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea won the inaugural edition of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and will earn a substantial cash prize for their victory.

The prize pool for the expanded tournament was $1 billion after securing exclusive TV rights from DAZN, worth the same amount.

The initial estimate for the winner of the competition before the tournament began was put at $125 million, put together from participation fee, win or draw bonus and knockout progress fee.

