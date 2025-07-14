Peller has been captured in a viral video, reacting to his loss of N2 million in a bet placed on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to win their match against Chelsea.

The incident occurred following Chelsea’s victory over PSG in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final, Peller, expressed his frustration after his team's loss

Peller is seen ranting about the money he had lost as a result of the bet, much to the amusement of fans

Nigerian streamer and skit maker, Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has reacted after losing N2 million in a recent bet placed on the Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) match.

The confident Peller had expressed his belief that PSG would dominate the match and defeat Chelsea in the ongoing 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Peller abuses PSG for losing match against Chelsea. Photo credit@peler089/@psg/@chelaseafc

Source: Instagram

However, the skit maker who recently marked his birthday prediction fell flat as Chelsea emerged victorious, winning 3-0, and he reacted to the outcome of the match.

Peller reacts to Chelsea's win against PSG

In a video that surfaced online, Peller was seen ranting while in a car with Jarvis on their way to an award ceremony.

The frustrated streamer cursed both teams for their performances, stating that PSG would face divine retribution for letting him down, while Chelsea would be struck by the "god of thunder" for winning the match.

He tried to heap his frustration on the way that driver was driving his car.

Peller shows annoyance after PSG loses to Chelsea. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Other celebrities who have lost big on bets

Peller’s reaction is not the first of its kind, as several Nigerian celebrities have made high-stakes bets in the past, only to lose when their chosen teams failed to win.

A few years ago, singer Phyno lost $1000 to DJ Master after betting that Manchester United would defeat Barcelona in a match.

Similarly, music star Joeboy lost N3 million after placing a bet on Real Madrid to beat Arsenal in an April 2025 match, but Arsenal triumphed.

In 2024, entrepreneur Soso Soberekon also suffered a painful loss, parting with $10,000 after betting on England to defeat Spain, only for England to lose.

See the Instagram video here:

How fans reacted to Peller's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Peller ranting about his loss. He had to demand for a chumming gum just to ease his tension about what just happened to him. Here are some comments below:

@ndirimbitah wrote:

"IPeller don turn Christian over match, abi no be on Jesus name he just said?."

@ridwanullah.adeyemi stated:

"Score guys."

@temiturpe007 shared:

"Elenu shanpontiii, Abenu gbongbon."

Peller reacts as Jarvis kisses him

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian streamer, Peller had gushed over a kiss he shared with his lover Jarvis.

While he was having an interview, he noted that people should stop saying that Jarvis does not love him.

He added that he has been planing for the day he would share a kiss with his lover. Fans were impressed to hear that Jarvis has been showing affection towards the skit maker as well.

