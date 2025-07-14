Chelsea won the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after beating Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night, July 13

New signing Joao scored the third goal after Cole Palmer scored a brace in the first half of the encounter

Senegalese forward Nicholas Jackson has been urged to improve on his game technically if he wants to stand a chance of leading the attack next season

English Premier League giants Chelsea surprisingly defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Cole Palmer scored a brace in the first half before Joao Pedro added a third goal two minutes before the break, despite coming into the final as underdogs.

Joao Pedro of Chelsea FC celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final match against PSG in New Jersey. Photo by: Alex Grimm.

Palmer stole the spotlight with two well-taken goals before setting up Pedro, ensuring Chelsea won their second title after lifting the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League, per ESPN.

Pedro makes instant impact

New signing Joao Pedro made an instant statement following his brace on his debut for Chelsea against his boyhood club Fluminense in the semifinals of the tournament.

The Brazilian forward gave the Blues a deserved lead in the 18th minute through a curled shot from the left side of the box.

In the 54th minute, Pedro completed a brace in his first appearance following an assist from Enzo Fernandez, picking the ball from Cole Palmer, who dribbled three players in the build-up, per BBC.

The former Watford star stamped his place in the squad after scoring the third goal in the demolition of PSG in the final.

Nicolas Jackson enters the field for Joao Pedro of Chelsea FC during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final against Fluminense in New Jersey. Photo by: Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/ISI Photos.

Pedro is technical - Sheriff

Staunch Chelsea fan, Sheriff said Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson would have to work harder if he intends to displace Joao Pedro from the starting XI.

The Ghanaian said Jackson has the energy and speed, but Pedro is technically sound with his ball handling and movement.

He emphasised that the presence of the Brazilian forward means there is no permanent jersey for any striker. He said:

"I like that the coach brought other attackers to ensure there is competition for the shirt; you have to work for your place in the squad.

"No player is going to earn a starting XI because you play for Chelsea, you have to work for it because everybody is special in a different way, and what they can bring to the team.

"If you see Joao Pedro, his movement and how he handles everything make sense.

"I love Nicholas Jackson because of the energy he brings to the team; his pressing abilities, but he is not technical, but Pedro is just that guy, super confident."

Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea speaks to teammate Joao Pedro at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final match against Fluminense in the United States. Photo by: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Remarks about Chelsea last season

Sheriff said other clubs mocked the London-based team for spending a huge amount of funds on players.

The Ghanaian explained that the two-time UEFA Champions League winners are aiming high for the 2025/26 football season.

He told Legit.ng that other clubs are scared of facing Chelsea after they dismantled PSG in the final. He said:

"Chelsea are aiming high for next season, we don't blow our horns. Everyone said we were the underdogs like Enzo Maresca said. Last year, they called us big money spenders but right now, they are talking about how technical the Blues are; they have forgotten the past so soon."

Chelsea's prize money for Club World Cup win

Legit.ng earlier reported that the prize pool for the expanded tournament was $1 billion after securing exclusive TV rights from DAZN, worth the same amount.

The initial estimate for the winner of the competition before the tournament began was put at $125 million, put together from participation fee, win or draw bonus and knockout progress fee.

