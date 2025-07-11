Former Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo has got Nigerians talking following his encounter with online comedian Carter Efe

Ighalo was spotted with Carter, whose real name is Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, on his five-a-side football pitch in his mansion

The former Manchester United player gifted the comedian wads of cash despite failing to answer his question

Ex-international Odion Ighalo is currently spending his holiday in Lagos with his mother and other extended family while attending to his businesses.

The 36-year-old had an unimpressive performance with Saudi Pro League side Al Wehda, which was relegated from the top division to the second division.

The former Watford star spent time with his former teammate Obafemi Martins and current Super Eagles stars like Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, and Tolu Arokodare, who graced his birthday last month.

Ighalo gifts Cater Efe ₦1m

Former Granada star Odion Ighalo hosted Nigerian online comedian Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, popularly known as Carter Efe, in his mansion in Lagos State.

In a TikTok post, the AFCON bronze medallist gifted the comedian the sum of one million naira despite failing his question.

The 36-year-old was about to present the Ogun-born songwriter his jersey but decided to test his football knowledge.

The former Al-Hilal player asked the social media influencer the name of his current club as he withdrew the jersey gift and folded it.

A confused Carter Efe stuttered and looked at his friends, who were filming his conversation with the football star.

Despite failing to mention his team, Ighalo gifted him the gift as Carter Efe praised the football star.

The songwriter prayed for the mother of Odion Ighalo while the footballer jokingly cautioned him not to pour his saliva on his body. He said:

"Manager, no try am o. Money na water.

"Bros abeg, I don't know how to pronounce. Even as I saw the name, Haliala or Al Wehda, I never still know the club name.

"Bros, thank you very much. When you know people wey get money, na dem dey this kin cash. Make I no talk."

Ighalo cruises mother

Al-Wehda player Odion Ighalo has granted his mother, Martina Ighalo, free access to most of his properties in Nigeria.

In an Instagram post, Ighalo’s mother was seen flying on a private jet to an undisclosed destination, with all expenses covered by the footballer.

The former Udinese player also threw a lavish 80th birthday celebration for his mother after his club's 2-0 away win over Al-Khaleej on March 10, where he provided an assist for one of the goals.

The 36-year-old recorded seven goals and two assists in the 2024/25 Saudi Pro League season, per Transfermarkt.

Ighalo flaunts private jet

Legit.ng previously reported that Ighalo flaunted a private jet during a short trip from Lagos to Abuja to continue his holiday, during which he celebrated his birthday.

The former Super Eagles star does not own a private jet, but instead charters from a private commercial airliner in Nigeria, which organises his air travels.

