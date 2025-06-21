Odion Ighalo has ended his holiday in Nigeria after throwing a lavish 36th birthday party for himself

The Saudi-based striker has flown out of the country in a chartered private jet to an undisclosed location

Ighalo had an underwhelming season with Al-Wehda, which saw the club relegated to the second division

Odion Ighalo has flown out of Nigeria on a private jet after his holiday, during which he hosted a lavish party to mark his 36th birthday.

The party hosted at his Lagos mansion was attended by Super Eagles stars, including Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Paul Onuachu, Frank Onyeka, among others.

Odion Ighalo playing for Al-Wehda against Al-Shabab. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

Many Super Eagles stars were on holiday in the country after their seasons away from home, during which they partied with friends and families, shutting down multiple locations.

Ighalo flies out of Nigeria on private jet

Ighalo is one of the richest Nigerian footballers and has had a pretty nomadic career, playing for multiple clubs in England, Italy, Norway, China and the lucrative Saudi Arabia.

He doesn't hold back from showing his wealth by flaunting expensive cars, designer clothes, and he does most of his trips flying on a private jet.

As seen on his Instagram story, he shared photos of himself flying out of Nigeria on a private jet after enjoying a well-deserved holiday in Nigeria.

According to Flight Radar, the Hawker 800XP 5N-CDM flight he flew on has a history of leaving Abuja for an undisclosed location on June 18, with another trip scheduled for today.

Does Odion Ighalo own a private jet?

Ighalo owned a lot of luxury items, but no verifiable information suggests he owned a private jet, despite his huge net worth, which is estimated between $30-50 million according to many sources.

The jet he flew on is owned by Mountview Aviation Resources Services, with a base in Abuja, which tallies with Flight Radar’s history of the plane leaving Abuja a few times in the past days.

However, despite not owning one, Ighalo gave fans a tour of the inside of Al-Hilal's private jet, which the team flies to away games during his time at the club.

Ighalo faces decision over his future

Ighalo has played for three clubs in Saudi Arabia after leaving Manchester United in 2021. He has one-season spells with Al-Shabab and top club Al-Hilal.

He joined Al-Wehda in the summer of 2023, signing a two-year contract which is set to expire on June 30, 2025 and is expected not to be renewed after the club were relegated.

Odion Ighalo celebrates with Gernot Rohr after Nigeria beat Tunisia at AFCON 2019. Photo by Ahmed Awaad.

Source: Getty Images

The AFCON 2019 Golden Boot winner scored six goals and provided two assists in the relegation season and is now set to join a new club ahead of next season.

At 36, he is not ready to hang up his boots just yet and will find a new club. He is currently not linked to any club, but he is targeting another top-flight club in Saudi Arabia.

Boniface celebrates Osimhen’s private jet

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Boniface celebrated Osimhen after claiming the Galatasaray loan forward bought a private jet, a post which turned out to be a cruise.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward, days later, claimed his compatriot had acquired an airport, to which the Napoli star responded that he should wait for his turn.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng