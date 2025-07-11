Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo was one of the players who spent their holiday in Nigeria

Ighalo was spotted with football colleagues at parties, nightclubs and also played on mini pitches

He also spent time with a Nigerian influencer, during which he promised him ₦1m for a simple question

Former Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo tested the fandom of a Nigerian influencer by offering him money if he could name his club during a holiday in Lagos.

Ighalo spent his post-season holiday in Nigeria after an underwhelming year with Saudi Pro League side Al-Wehda, during which they were relegated to the second division.

He was seen at different places with footballer colleagues at clubs and in charity outings at his orphanage in Abuja. He also celebrated his birthday, which was graced by Super Eagles stars.

Ighalo promises Carterefe ₦1m

Ighalo, during his holiday in Nigeria, hosted Nigerian entertainment celebrity Carterefe at his Lagos mansion, and the two played football in the mini-pitch of his compound.

As seen in a video shared on TikTok by Twitch Clips, Ighalo was about to present a jersey to the influencer but withdrew it and added a cash gift, however, with a condition.

The former Premier League star promised ₦1 million plus the jersey if he said the name of the club he plays for and ordered his manager to bring the cash from upstairs.

Carterefe’s closest attempt was “hilala”, which was near to Al-Hilal, the club Ighalo played for before he moved to the lowly-rated Al-Wehda in 2023.

Netizens slammed the Twitch streamer for not doing his research on a personality he invited to his live session and not knowing something as basic as his club.

Carterefe amazed at Ighalo's cinema

In a separate video trending on X, the Saudi-based footballer showed the streamer his cinema room at his Lekki mansion, and it caught him in amazement.

He swore his kid must play football as he sees it as a lucrative adventure which will bring him affluence like Ighalo, who is one of the Nigerian footballers with a high taste in luxury.

The forward, who scored seven goals for Al-Wehda last season, is currently a free agent after his contract expired on June 30 and has yet to renew or sign for a new club.

He has removed the traces of the club from his profile and is expected to announce his next club before the start of the season if he does not retire at 36.

He has not given anything away about his next club, but it is expected that he will sign for another club and continue his career in Saudi Arabia.

Ighalo flaunts private jet

Legit.ng previously reported that Ighalo flaunted a private jet during a short trip from Lagos to Abuja to continue his holiday, during which he celebrated his birthday.

The former Super Eagles star does not own a private jet, but instead charters from a private commercial airliner in Nigeria, which organises his air travels.

