Ex-international Femi Opabunmi has shared how he became partially blind after signing for Chamois Niortais in the French Ligue 1

The 40-year-old broke into prominence during the 2001 African U-17 Championship and FIFA U-17 World Championship under coach Hassan Abubakar

The former Grasshopper star became the third youngest player to play at the 2002 FIFA World Cup

Femi Opabunmi is in the news again, explaining how he became blind in France, which forced him to end his football career abruptly.

The ex-international announced his presence in the football world with his performance at the inaugural African U-17 Championship in 2001, where Nigeria won the title.

Femi Opabunmi celebrates the first and only goal for Nigeria during the U17 FIFA World Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso in Trinidad and Tobago. Photo by: LUIS ACOSTA / AFP.

His performance at the 2001 FIFA U17 World Cup allowed him to make his debut for the Super Eagles in 2002 against Kenya, scoring a goal.

Former Super Eagles manager Chief Segun Onigbinde took the winger to the 2002 FIFA World Cup, playing against England in their last group stage match, which ended 0-0, per TnTSports.

I was blind for 17 days- Opabunmi

Former Super Eagles star Femi Opabunmi revealed that he was diagnosed with glaucoma after securing his switch from Grasshopper of Switzerland to Chamois Niortais FC.

In a post on TikTok, the U17 AFCON winner explained that the doctors advised him to undergo an emergency procedure to avoid permanent blindness.

The 40-year-old said he had to seek traditional medical solutions to his predicament in Nigeria, which worsened his condition. He said:

"I was blind for 17 days, and I felt like taking my life. I was informed that if they do not operate on the eyes within 10 days, I will be blind for my entire life. My challenges started while I was in France after signing for Chamois Niortais.

"I saw a doctor at Perche, the doctor told me that it was a case of glaucoma and very complicated.

"I returned to Nigeria, visiting one native doctor after another; my eye problem took me to different places where no one expected to see a person of my caliber.

"In 2007, I joined Eyinmba thinking I could manage to play with my partial blindness, but it did not allow me to play efficiently."

Nigeria's forward Femi Opabunmi fights for the ball with England's forward Michael Owen during the 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan. Photo by: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP.

Football is not easy- Opabunmi

Shooting Stars legend Femi Opabunmi said the game of football is not as easy as people think.

The former winger explained that there are instances where players would appeal to their coaches when the game is tough. He said:

"I was born and brought up by poor parents, I had to struggle to become somebody.

"Football is not easy; people think it is an easy job. You can play for five minutes and it will look as if you want to lose your life. When you are playing, the tempo is hot, you'll tell the coach to substitute you, but you have to play."

